Thomas Vergara on a drip: Nabilla’s husband fell in love

While his state of health worries, Thomas Vergara confided on social networks. Nabilla’s husband was uneasy.

Forced rest for Thomas Vergara. This Friday, October 29, Nabilla’s husband took to his social networks to give news of his health. Because, for a few days, Milann’s father has been suffering from food poisoning and his health is still far from being in good shape. “I thought I was a little better, I overestimated myself”, he began as a nurse took his blood pressure. His wife, behind him, revealed that he would be “fell in love with the sofa”. Noting that her beloved was the victim of discomfort, the pretty brunette did not wait to call the hospital so that a doctor could examine him.

Results ? Thomas Vergara was put back on a drip. Fate that he had known shortly before to be rehydrated. “It’s amazing. I’m disgusted. I thought I was fine, and in the end …”, regretted the main concerned who had just enjoyed an outing in his neighborhood in Dubai. The opportunity for Nabilla to reframe it, not without tenderness. “You thought you were too strong actually”, she told him. The day before, she also confided in the subject of the state of health of her dear and tender, expressing her incomprehension.





Thomas Vergara is a “hypochondriac”

In a story posted on Snapchat, the young woman revealed by her participation in Les Anges said that her husband was “completely dehydrated”. And if they favor the hypothesis of food poisoning, the lovebirds are distraught : they do not know the origin since they do not cook. “I don’t know where he got it, we have dishes prepared every day, we eat really well … So I don’t understand, but apparently that’s it”, added Nabilla. And to conclude: “He may have touched something and eaten afterwards, although he’s a hypochondriac! He washes his hands every two seconds.” Mystery.

