three demonstrators killed and a hundred opponents injured during a rally denouncing the military coup

Three demonstrators were killed and a hundred were injured by the security forces in Omdurman (Sudan), Khartoum’s twin city, on Saturday, October 30, during protests denouncing the military coup, announced a union of professional doctors. -democracy.

Opponents of this military coup in Sudan are demonstrating against General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhane, and are determined to put the democratic transition back on track despite five days of murderous repression. These new deaths bring to twelve the number of protesters killed since the army chief on Monday announced the dissolution of all the country’s institutions.

The risk of a new bloodbath in a country plagued by conflict in no way weakens the determination of the demonstrators, assures AFP pro-democracy activist Tahani Abbas. “The military will not rule us”, she says. And the “manifestation of the million” Saturday, promised on social networks and by graffiti on the walls of Khartoum – where the authorities have cut the internet and the telephone network – is just one “first step”.





On Saturday, a first parade started from Omdurman, witnesses said, as security forces crisscrossed the capital, blocked bridges connecting it to its suburbs and searched passers-by and cars. In Khartoum as in Kessala or Gedaref in the east of the country, the processions, in the middle of burnt tires, chanted “No to military rule” and “No going back possible”, in a country that emerged from 30 years of Omar al-Bashir’s dictatorship in 2019, pushed aside by the army under pressure from the streets. Marches were also held in North Kordofan and White Nile State.