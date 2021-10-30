Time change: because of the Covid (among others), it is not the last

Westend61 via Getty Images On the night of this Saturday 30 to Sunday 31 October, at three o’clock in the morning, it will still be two o’clock.

TIME CHANGE – In October we delay our watches and clocks by an hour, at least for the moment and for an indefinite period. The time change takes place this weekend, on the night of this Saturday 30 to Sunday 31 October. This means that at three in the morning, it will be two more hours and you can sleep an hour longer. In return, night will fall sooner.

In 2019, however, the question arose (and the debate was lively in Europe) whether or not to stop this change of schedule and especially which time zone to adopt. The last change was planned for this year, but it seems that the health crisis linked to Covid-19 has relegated this problem to the bottom of the pile of files processed by the European Council.

First scheduled for the end of 2021 …

As a reminder, the French voted in March 2019 at 80% for the end of this system and it was summer time that had won their preference. The European Parliament has also voted for the end of the time change. But since then, things have dragged on in Brussels and the Council of Member States had already postponed the end of the time change, wanted by the European Commission, by two years. Or not before 2021.

In 2019, it was expected that each Member State of the European Union would choose its preferred time and give its opinion no later than April 1, 2020. However, to avoid there being too many different times, the countries had to coordinate and “choose to all switch to summer or winter time, or to make a decision by groups of states”, explained to West France EELV MEP Karima Delli, behind the resolution to abolish the time change.





Except that since, the coronavirus pandemic obliges, the European Council has still not spoken. “And for the moment, the end of the time change is not on the Council’s agenda,” Karima Delli explained last year. “I think it will be a bit compromised for 2021. Especially since it is not an emergency. But in any case, the issue will have to be addressed before the end of the year, if only to see if the decision is postponed. ”

“The directive raises many disagreements within the Council”, explained one of the spokespersons for France in Brussels, quoted by Le Figaro. Considering the disputes on this subject, I think that no one wants to open this Pandora’s box again ”. In view of the delay taken by the European institutions, we can imagine that the issue will not return to the table before 2022, noted the media.

… then postponed until Greek calendars

So here we are at the end of 2021, and what about? It is clear that this change is still “at a standstill”, according to Karima Delli, recently contacted by Le Figaro. And its removal should “probably not even take place in 2022 ″.

Asked by South West, she goes further: “Discussions are skidding among heads of state. States like Portugal, Greece and Cyprus have expressed real skepticism. Germany has positioned itself in favor of summer time, leaving no room for real coordination with other states. Estonia, for its part, declared that it did not want to be in the same time zone as Russia … In short, the problem is that this text, today, is at a standstill, and nothing suggests progress at the state level. ”

It will therefore still be necessary to be patient. And prepare to lose an hour of sleep next spring.

