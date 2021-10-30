Time change: what are the adverse health effects?

Scientists believe that daylight savings time changes could produce adverse health effects. A switch twice a year which is no longer unanimous.

This Sunday, October 31, you will have to set your clocks back one hour. At 3:00 am it will actually be 2:00 am Originally introduced to accommodate natural light and save energy, this change is increasingly contested. Adverse health effects could also result from this break in the biological rhythm.

According to Bertrand de La Giclais, sleep doctor and head of the Annecy-Argonay sleep center, interviewed by our colleagues from TF1, the effects on the body are quite reduced.





Multiple effects

For physiology and metabolism specialist Gisela Helfer, the first few days after the time change, many people may experience “irritability”, suffer from “reduced” sleep. The immune system can also be weakened. The researcher explains that the “biological clock” which regulates our circadian rhythm is upset. The sleep is thus upset and can lead to a chronic lack.

“More generally, the change of time disrupts our internal clock which controls our various biological rhythms. These rhythms correspond to the periodic variations of a physiological function. Blood pressure, heart rate, body temperature, sleep cycles and even mood and attention vary during the day. Disrupting the biological clock can therefore have various repercussions on the body “, explains Véronique Fabre, researcher at the Neurosciences Paris Seine-IBPS laboratory, cited on the website of Sorbonne University.