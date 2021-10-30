Totalenergies: For Clartan analysts, TotalEnergies is still 20% undercut on the stock market

(BFM Bourse) – Driven by the historic surge in gas prices and the surge in oil price fever, the French energy giant unveiled an excellent health report this Thursday morning. Not rewarded by the market due to a temporary drop in oil prices, TotalEnergies shares still have significant catching up potential according to the management company Clartan Associés.

TotalEnergies is taking full advantage of the rise in hydrocarbon prices, in particular the historic surge in gas which is fueling an energy crisis in Europe, and this is reflected in its quarterly accounts by a net current result multiplied by more than 5 compared to l last year to 4.8 billion euros. This net profit is also “38% above that of the 2nd quarter, and operating cash flow of 8.4 billion also increased by 25% sequentially” (from one quarter to another, Editor’s note) also notes the management company Clartan in a note.

Read also

“The global economic recovery, especially in Asia, led to a sharp rise in the prices of all energies in the third quarter,” commented soberly the CEO of the group Patrick Pouyanné, quoted in the press release. As an example, gas prices in Asia and Europe rebounded more than 80% from the previous quarter, as the barrel of Brent continued its upward movement to reach 73 dollars on average during the quarter.

Increased production

TotalEnergies took the opportunity to increase its hydrocarbon production by 4% over one year in the third quarter, to 2.8 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (Mboe / d), and announced that it should be between 2.85 and 2.9 Mboe / d in the last quarter, a level more reached since the second quarter of 2020.

Total’s operating performance was in particular “supported by the excellent dynamism of the gas & renewable energies division, whose operating income almost doubled compared to the second quarter thanks to the increase in natural gas prices and LNG prices. , as well as the growth of electricity production capacities, ”underlines Clartan.

“In addition to the oil division, which posted cash flow up 16% to 4.9 billion euros, the downstream activity also contributed positively through a doubling of refining margins” continues the management company, which adds that “the control of capital expenditure coupled with a context of very profitable prices brought to the group a net cash generation of 6.2 billion, compared to a dividend of 2.1 billion over the period”.





Chain acquisitions

On the strength of this solid publication, TotalEnergies has also confirmed its intention to devote 1.5 billion euros to asset buybacks during the last three months of the year. Its annual net investments should for their part be “at the top of the range” of 13 to 15 billion euros announced, according to the group’s chief financial officer.

“Thanks to its focus on oil fields with lower operating costs, Total is able to invest in renewable energies and electricity – two areas which together will represent around 25% of the group’s capital expenditure within 5 years. to come – and thus finance its transformation into a multi-energy producer, ”says Clartan. “According to our estimate, the security retains a discount of 20% from its fair value” concludes the note.

Shortly after 4 p.m., the title nevertheless yields 1.4% to 43.02 euros, which brings its gains to + 23% since January 1. It is the victim of the relapse of crude prices (-1% for a barrel of Brent to 83.1 dollars) this Thursday in reaction to an unexpected rise in US stocks, as well as the possibility of Iranian barrels coming back on. the market after Tehran showed its willingness to resume nuclear negotiations.

Quentin Soubranne – © 2021 BFM Bourse