TotalEnergies invests € 200 million in fast charging stations on motorways

TotalEnergies will invest 200 million euros to equip its motorway service stations with fast charging stations (DC). The oil company is targeting 150 stations by the end of 2022, then 200 stations with terminals up to 300 kW.

While France is counting on one million electrified vehicles, including 600,000 100% electric, the issue of charging stations remains central, the territory still not having enough: the objective of 100,000 public charging stations promised by the French government for the end of 2021 is very far from being reached. According to the latest barometer published by Avere, on October 1, 2021, there were 47,224 charging points. This places France third in Europe, behind the Netherlands and Germany, first and second respectively.

In spite of everything, each one tries to bring his stone to the building. Thereby “thanks to the revenues generated by our oil and gas activities, we can invest massively in electric vehicle charging infrastructure and accelerate our transformation“, said Alexis Vovk, Director of Marketing & Services at TotalEnergies.

The French energy company, which announced a net profit of 4.6 billion dollars in the third quarter of 2021 thanks to the surge in hydrocarbons, will devote 200 million euros to equip its motorway service stations with fast charging stations (DC).

The goal is for more than 150 service stations in its network in France to be operational to accommodate electric vehicles by the end of 2022.





One terminal every 150 km

In detail, TotalEnergies intends to deploy 50 and 175 kW terminals on around 40 sites by the end of 2021. As for the 110 remaining stations, they will only be equipped with 175 kW fast charging (DC) terminals. However, we do not know the exact number of charging points per station. For example, the 100% electric service station in the La Défense district offers 9 terminals (43, 50 and 175 kW).

In addition, the French energy company also wants to equip 200 service stations with high-power 300 kW terminals on major roads. To this will be added another 100 stations in urban areas, under “the shape of high power charging hub“. The strategy is to propose”to its customers a high-power charging station every 150 kilometers“.

It is hoped that said charging stations will be equipped with a payment terminal and incidentally with automatic recognition of the vehicle (plug and charge) without it being necessary to take out any card. This is already the case at Tesla and very recently on the Ionity network.

The announcements of TotalEnergies come after those of Esso. At the beginning of October, Certas Energy France, which operates the Esso brand motorway stations, formalized a partnership with Engie Solutions to equip its stations with fast charging solutions. 85 terminals will initially be distributed in 14 service stations of three major French motorway networks (Vinci, APRR and Sanef). A good signal for users who still run too much after the terminals on French expressways.

