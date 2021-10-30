Toulon returns to victory, Taumoepeau sees triple, no test between Pau and Stade-Français … What to remember from Saturday’s matches

One week before the return of the Blues for the autumn tour, the Top 14 already had their heads elsewhere with only three internationals left by Fabien Galthié on the lawns of the championship.

Little spectacle, but important victories, Saturday, October 30, like that of Perpignanais or Toulon. The Catalans took advantage of the very good form of their center Taumoepeau, author of a hat-trick to end a four-game losing streak. While Franck Azéma got off to a good start with the Var. Selected pieces.

Toulon comes out of the water while waiting for Azéma

A week after the heavy defeat which precipitated the fate of the manager, Patrice Collazo, the RCT returned to victory. Replaced during the week by Franck Azéma, the neo-Toulonnais witnessed the short victory of his family (13-9) in the stands for his first at the head of the Rouge et Noir.

Few show or great flights due to the catastrophic weather conditions in the Var. A test from Facundo Isa and two penalties from Belleau were enough to make Toulon happy. For the game and a return to the foreground, it will be necessary to wait.

Taumoepeau sees triple

This is the performance of the afternoon. The Perpignanais Afusipa Taumoepeau offered a nice hat-trick against La Rochelle. The three-quarter Australian center passed by Pau, Albi and Castres signed his first achievements of the season.

Usap, which put an end to a series of four setbacks, remains in the red zone despite everything, tied on points with Biarritz, beaten by the RCT (13-9) at the same time. Deprived of its internationals, La Rochelle certainly dominated but without intensity or efficiency, multiplying clumsiness and bad choices.

New match without a try in Pau

Rare enough to be underlined, for the second time this season, a match ended without any attempt being scored. In this padlocked match, the scorers answered each other.





On six penalties from Palois, Zack Henry, the two Parisian scorers, Segonds and Sanches, scored nine points. A week after the slap received in Biarritz, the Section Pau is turning its head to the place.