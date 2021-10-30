Toulouse. Protesters hostile to the sanitary pass invade the premises of the ARS

Toulouse news See my news

Demonstrators hostile to the health pass entered the premises of the ARS in Toulouse. (© Google street view)

This is a new occupation action that was carried out this Thursday, October 28, 2021, in the premises of the Regional Health Agency of Occitanie, in Toulouse. Several dozen demonstrators entered the premises without authorization.

“Against the repression of workers without a health pass”

In a statement published on social networks, the demonstrators explain that they carried out this occupation “against the repression of workers without health passes”.





“Thursday, October 28, sixty people: caregivers, educators, yellow vests, precarious, retired, intermittent workers, the Arts Etc collective, Sud culture, Sud santé sociaux, opponents of the health pass and the vaccination obligation peacefully occupied the Regional Health Agency which is one of the main institutions responsible for managing the health crisis in the region, ”detailed the demonstrators in their press release.

Evacuated by the police

The demonstrators asked to meet with the LRA leadership, without success. The police were mobilized to evacuate the demonstrators. ARS Occitanie made a report to the public prosecutor.

This is not the first time that demonstrators hostile to the application of the health pass have entered a health center in Toulouse. Last September, about fifteen of them had invaded the Hôtel-Dieu, in Toulouse. The CHU had expressed its intention to file a complaint.

