Towards French growth of almost 7% in 2021, a level never reached since 1969

In the third quarter, GDP returned to its level at the end of 2019. And over the first 9 months of 2021, growth reached 6.6%. A possible new surge in the last quarter could raise it to 7%. Never seen since 1969.

INSEE had counted on 2.7%. Finally, the third quarter was even more promising for the French economy. GDP will have, according to calculations by the national statistical institute, increased by 3% to reach 582.3 billion euros, i.e. half a billion less than in the last quarter of 2019, just before the health crisis. does not hamper economic activity.

Beyond the reasons that explain this summer burst, we can already look further. Over the first nine months of the year, what economists call the growth overhang now stands at 6.6%. In other words, if the GDP were to stop growing in the last quarter, growth would already be higher than the 6.25% on which the government expects.

7% growth, this would be unheard of since 1969

However, in recent years, the fourth quarter has always been more buoyant than the third, due to increased consumption. The holiday season is a good time to spend. Only the year 2019 is an exception, due to social movements which had a significant impact on the frequentation of shops.

A further increase, however slight, in GDP over the last three months would therefore suffice to bring growth closer to 7%, a level not reached since 1969 (7.1%). With this nuance, of importance. In 1968, the social crisis did not lead to a recession. Growth was simply slightly weaker (+ 4.5%) than in previous years. While in 2020, France saw its GDP fall by 8.2%.





Two clouds on the horizon: shortage and inflation

In addition, even if economic activity in France has returned to its 2019 level faster than expected (last spring, the Banque de France was still counting on mid-2022), it still remains to catch up with the few points of growth that the country would have posted if it had not been plunged into a health crisis unparalleled for a century.

Finally, two clouds remain on the horizon: growing inflation (+ 2.6% in October compared to 2020) and shortages affecting part of industrial production. In Spain, economic growth is less dynamic due to the spectacular surge in gas and electricity prices. And in Germany, more and more exporting companies are struggling to meet European and world demand, due to a lack of electronic components and raw materials. A handicap that has forced the German government to revise downward its growth forecast for 2021 (2.6% and not 3.5%).