Toyota unveils its first electric car, the bZ4X

For an entry into the subject, it is a remarkable entry. Toyota, long resistant to the 100% electric vehicle (with its CEO openly against all electric vehicles), finally embarks on the adventure with the bZ4X, its very first model of its kind. An SUV, of course, developed jointly with Subaru which will take advantage of the platform to also launch models with batteries essential for the brand, especially in Europe. But back to Toyota: this bZ4X displays some interesting features, and could quickly find its audience if the prices are well placed.

In any case, this bZ4X will not come by itself, since Toyota takes the opportunity to confirm that it is launching a new brand called “bZ” for Beyond Zero. Other 100% electric models are therefore expected on this platform.

Warranty, solar panels

Toyota announces a unique 71.4 kWh battery that will make it possible to do up to 450 km on one charge, depending on the version chosen by the customer. Above all, it is the warranty that is interesting, since Toyota still promises 90% load capacity after 10 years or 240,000 km. This is much more than most of the competitors who guarantee the battery to a maximum of 180,000 km. A guarantee of confidence for a model offered both in two-wheel drive (traction) or four-wheel drive with a second engine on the rear axle.







The respective powers are 204 hp and 217 hp, and the torques are 265 and 336 Nm. If you are wondering why the powers are so close, it’s simple: on the traction version, the front engine alone makes 204 hp , but in four-wheel drive, each engine develops 80 kW, or about 130 hp. This bZ4X will have solar panels on the roof to recharge the batteries (with an estimated gain of around 1800 km per year), and “one-pedal” driving, as an option. On the recharging side, the battery will be able to accept up to 150 kW of direct current power with a CCS2 socket, while a three-phase 11 kW on-board charger will arrive after launch.

Specifics “Subaru”

Toyota having worked with Subaru, particular care has been taken in the four-wheel drive version, which will have special modes: snow, mud and even “grip control” for delicate situations at less than 10 km / h. Another great novelty for Toyota: the “steer by wire” steering, which eliminates any mechanical link between the steering wheel and the wheels.











A technology that we had already seen a few years ago, especially at Infiniti, and which had been less communicative than conventional management. The advantage of this system is that it offers a particularly aggressive reduction in all terrain: with the “One Motion Grip” control, 150 ° of rotation from lock to lock will suffice.

Spacious







This SUV, which can be placed on 20-inch rims, adopts a particular driving position with a 7-inch screen placed behind the steering wheel, and gathering driving information. A bZ4X which should appeal to families, since the loading volume is announced at 452 liters: not the best in the category, but quite acceptable for such a machine.