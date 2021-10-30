TPLF rebels claim to have captured the strategic town of Dessie

In Ethiopia, the Tigrayan rebels of the TPLF claim to have invaded the town of Dessie, in the Amhara region, close to Tigray. A major war prize. After two weeks of fighting in the area, the national army retreated and Tigrayan forces entered the city. They take a step closer to Addis Ababa, the Ethiopian capital, which is 400 km further south, an announced target of the TPLF. The Ethiopian government denies the capture of Dessie.

With our correspondent in Addis Ababa, Noé Rochet-Bodin

In the war between him and the government of Abiy Ahmed, it would be one more bolt that the rebel forces in Tigray would have blown up. Dessie is not only strategic by its size, but also by its geographical location, located on the main road between Tigray and Addis Ababa.

For two days, the fighting had drawn closer to the northern suburbs of the city, where the Tigrayan rebel forces had positioned their artillery batteries.

On the night of Friday to Saturday, October 30, the soldiers of the federal army withdrew from Dessie, according to residents, leaving it to the militiamen to defend the city.

Without access for journalists, it is difficult to know the situation in real time in Dessie. It is therefore impossible to know if the whole city has come under the control of the Tigrayan rebels.





In Addis Ababa, the government refuses to recognize Dessie’s fall. The city is still under our control ensures a spokesperson. But in the streets of Addis Ababa, some residents are worried about the advance of the Tigrayan rebels, fearing that the capture of Dessie will open a boulevard to the capital.

Washington calls on TPLF rebels to “stop their advances”

While the humanitarian situation is already catastrophic, with 400,000 people on the verge of famine, the United States condemned the advance of the Tigrayan rebels and demanded that they withdraw from the territories conquered in the Amhara and Afar regions.

” US gravely concerned over expanding fighting in northern Ethiopia State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement. ” We reiterate our call to the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) to withdraw from the regions of Amhara and Afar, and to halt its advances around the towns of Dessie and Kombolcha. “, Continued Ned Price, in” urging the TPLF not to use artillery against cities “.