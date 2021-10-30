two models at around 550 euros, which one to choose?

With the shock of smartphones, Univers Freebox offers you comparisons between smartphones sold at equivalent prices via the Free Mobile store, depending on new availability and price movements. This is to help you choose according to your expectations. Today, we thus oppose the Honor 50 to 549 euros and the Xiaomi 11T to 569 euros. They can also be obtained via the Free Flex offer for 16.99 euros per month.

The screen: ex aequo



Both smartphones promise the beautiful colors and deep blacks of the OLED, fluidity thanks to the 120 Hz refresh rate and the discretion of the punch for the front camera. The two display diagonals are more or less the same.

Our ranking:





Xiaomi 11T (6.67 inch, AMOLED, FHD +, 120 Hz, punch centered) Honor 50 (6.57 inches, OLED, FHD +, 120Hz and center punch)

Performance: Xiaomi

With a faster processor and larger RAM, the Xiaomi 11T has more under its feet. If this will not necessarily widen the gap at the moment, it is on the other hand an asset in the long term.

Our ranking:

Xiaomi 11T (3.0 GHz octa-core processor from MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset with 8 GB of RAM) Honor 50 (2.4 GHz octa-core processor from Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 chipset, 6 GB RAM)

Photo: Honor



The two smartphones offer a main 108 Megapixel photo sensor and an 8 Megapixel photo sensor for ultra wide-angle. The rest is just a matter of 2 or 5 Megapixel sensors for macro and portrait mode. The Honor 50, on the other hand, offers twice the definition for selfie enthusiasts.

Our ranking:

Honor 50 (108/8/2/2 Megapixels on the back, 32 Megapixels on the front) Xiaomi 11T (108/8/5 Megapixel rear, 16 Megapixel front)

Autonomy: Xiaomi



If the charging powers are the same, the Xiaomi 11T has a larger capacity battery for more autonomy, which will not be a luxury on a high-performance configuration.

Our ranking:

Xiaomi 11T (5000 mAh battery and 67 Watts charge) Honor 50 (4300 mAh battery, 66 Watts charge)

VERDICT: Xiaomi 11T

