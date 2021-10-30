two people killed by Taliban after putting on music at wedding

Two wedding guests were shot and killed and two others were injured after playing Afghan music at a wedding.

Taliban fighters shot dead two wedding guests for playing music, local officials and witnesses said on Saturday, an act condemned by the Taliban government.

One of the victims’ relatives said Taliban militiamen opened fire at a wedding in the eastern town of Sorkhood after guests were caught listening to Afghan music, killing two people and injuring two others.

“The young men put music in a separate room, three Taliban arrived and opened fire on them. The two wounded are in serious condition,” said the witness.

Qazi Mullah Adel, spokesperson for the governorate of Nangarhar province, confirmed the incident, without giving further details.





A “personal matter”

In Kabul, government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid did not confirm the authenticity of the incident, but added that the Taliban opposed such abuses.

“An investigation is underway. At the moment, it is not known how it happened,” he said, suggesting that it could be a “personal matter”. “In the ranks of the Islamic Emirate, no one has the right to distract someone from music or anything, only to try to persuade them. This is the way to go,” a- he added during a press conference. “If someone takes it upon themselves to kill a person, even if they are our men, it is a crime and we will take him to court and he will have to face the law.”

All secular music had been banned by the Taliban during their previous regime (1996-2001). While the new Islamist government has not yet legislated on this subject, it still considers listening to non-religious music contrary to its view of Islamic law.