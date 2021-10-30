two young people put music at a wedding, the Taliban open fire

By SudOuest.fr with AFP

Two young people guilty of playing music at a wedding were killed by Taliban militiamen, who also seriously injured two other guests

Taliban fighters shot dead two wedding guests for listening to music, local officials and witnesses said on Saturday, an act condemned by the Taliban government.

One of the victims’ relatives said Taliban militiamen opened fire at a wedding in the eastern town of Sorkhood after guests were caught listening to Afghan music, killing two people and seriously injuring two others.

Yesterday, in Shamspur village, Nangarhar Province of Afghanistan, people were enjoying music at a wedding ceremony upon which Talibans attack where 10 people were injured and 2 were killed. The Taliban have snatched the happiness and peace of mind from the people of Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/8cPO5agsrZ

All secular music had been banned by the Taliban during their previous regime (1996-2001). While the new Islamist government has not yet legislated on this subject, it still considers listening to non-religious music contrary to its view of Islamic law.

Qazi Mullah Adel, spokesperson for the governorate of Nangarhar province, confirmed the incident, without giving further details. In Kabul, government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid did not confirm the authenticity of the incident, but added that the Taliban opposed such abuses.

“In the ranks of the Islamic Emirate, no one has the right to distract someone from music or anything, only to try to persuade them. This is the way to go, ”he added at a press conference. “If someone takes it upon themselves to kill a person, even if they are our men, it is a crime and we will bring them to court and they will have to face the law.”