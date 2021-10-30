UFC-Que Choisir denounces “billings at a high price”

The association UFC-Que Choisir published a assessment of inheritance costs practiced in France in a survey entitled ” Billings at a high price on the dead nest “. After a death, it is indeed necessary to close the deceased’s bank account. For this, the heirs contact the bank of the deceased. And the bank then charges “the processing of administrative operations until the transfer of assets to the heirs (mainly the receipt of the death certificate, the inventory of funds and the management of post-mortem movements on the account) », Indicates the UFC.

233 euros on average

The consumers’ association went through the price brochures of 21 banking establishments and compared the fees applied at the time of the succession. As a result, the price differences between banks can be abysmal: from 120 to more than 500 euros for exactly the same service. On average, the amount of inheritance fees charged by banks amounts to 233 euros, for a typical inheritance of 20,000 euros (” knowing that 66% of inheritances in France are less than 30,000 euros », Notes the association, recalling data from INSEE). 233 euros on average, or ” a level up to three times higher than that practiced in our European neighbors “, Notes the UFC-What to choose which calls for “strict control” of these tariffs.

French “banks’ pantagruelic appetite”

” Our analysis reveals that these fees, billed on a flat-rate basis and / or as a proportion of assets, amount to an average of 233 euros for a global market for banks estimated at 150 million euros., writes the association. However, this average masks enormous disparities since they vary from simple (120 euros at Crédit Mutuel Center Est Europe) to quadruple (527 euros at LCL) depending on the establishment. “

+ 28% compared to 2012

The UFC also has compared the same inheritance bank charges performed in 2012. In less than 10 years, “ the figures show an increase of 28%, i.e. three times more than inflation over the period “. And to award ” the Palm ” of this ” explosion »To BNP Paribas: + 263%.





” Banks’ pantagruelic appetite when it comes to charging inheritance fees can also exceed account closings alone. “, Points again the UFC-Que To Choose. ” A quarter of the banks (CIC, Crédit mutuel Center Est Europe, Crédit mutuel Loire-Atlantique and Center Ouest, Crédit agricole Center Loire, Crédit agricole Pyrénées Gascogne) do not hesitate to cut back further on funds if they are intended to supply accounts held with the competition, she warns. Indeed, if the heir is not one of their client, the transfers are invoiced at a golden price (145 euros, on average) whereas this service is usually free for the living! “

Twice the prices in Belgium

The association also studied the inheritance costs practiced among our European neighbors. It emerges from his study that “ the costs incurred in France are twice as high as those charged in Belgium or Italy (107 euros and 112 euros respectively) and even three times higher than in Spain (80 euros) “.

Illegal charges in Germany

It should also be noted that in Germany, “ bank charges for inheritance have simply been declared illegal “.