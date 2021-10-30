Ugo Humbert announces the end of his season and his package for Bercy and the Davis Cup

He should have been one of the Blues’ leaders in the Davis Cup next month in Innsbruck. But he will ultimately not be present to defend the chances of the France team. Ugo Humbert announced this Saturday, via his social networks, that he was putting an end to his season. “The last few months have been trying“he begins in his message.”I unfortunately did not manage to start again on the Tour despite all my determination and all my efforts.“.

French number 2 in the ATP ranking behind Gaël Monfils, Humbert had not appeared on the courts since his elimination in the first round of the Challenger d’Orléans at the end of September. Package in Indian Wells then in Antwerp, the young Frenchman of 23 years ago announced his package for the Masters 1000 of Paris Bercy where he remained in a quarter-final last year.

Quite mysterious about the nature of his injury, the Messin seemed to suffer from general fatigue and therefore will not see the Davis Cup at the end of November either. “It is a very difficult decision but it is better at this stage to take care of myself to envisage a good 2022 season. That is why I have decided to end my 2021 season “ he explains, while wishing “good luck to the whole team to defend the colors of France!“.





A mixed 2021 season

Quarter-finalist this summer in Tokyo at the Olympic Games, the 2021 season of the Frenchman, who had just been selected by captain Sébastien Grosjean to participate in the Davis Cup, will remain mixed. Titled during the Halle tournament after having notably dismissed Zverev, Auger-Aliassime or Rublev, he had not convinced in the Grand Slam, being unable to do better than a second round at the Australian Open last January.

With this package, the captain of the Blues in the Davis Cup, Sébastien Grosjean, will have to quickly find a solution. While he had, in his initial list, passed Gaël Monfils, yet the most fit Frenchman of the moment, he could finally be forced to review his copy with the defection of Ugo Humbert. The Francilien, who was to play in Bercy the last tournament of his season, could be called up alongside Richard Gasquet, Pierre-Hugues Herbert, Nicolas Mahut and Arthur Rinderknech to defend France’s chances from November 25 in Innsbruck.

