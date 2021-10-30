UGreen Gravity Phone Support test: very practical, but not for everyone

The principle of this Ugreen “gravity” support is quite simple. The weight of the smartphone pushes the lower part of the support downwards, which has the effect of bringing the two arms located on either side of the mobile closer together. It is therefore sufficient to slide the smartphone into the holder for it to be held. A perfectly simple gesture, which is carried out with one hand and almost with closed eyes. To remove the terminal from its location, simply lift it so that the arms move apart. Again, one hand is enough.

The arms and the lower part are covered with small pieces of rubber that allow the smartphone to be properly held. Even on somewhat chaotic roads, the phone stays securely in its holder. The arms press enough to hold the mobile, but not enough to trigger the volume or screen lock keys. Not all mobiles can be accommodated by this support. The smartphone and its possible shell must not exceed 76 mm wide and 1.2 cm thick. A limit that will therefore affect the majority of smartphones whose screen exceeds 6.5 inches diagonal. A Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro or an Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max will not be able to slip between the arms of this Ugreen holder, even without a protective shell.



If it is very practical to insert and remove your phone from the Ugreen holder, it still suffers from some drawbacks. The first is that the arms fold back slightly in front of the smartphone screen. This can be awkward for screen input if you want to reach an element on the edge. However, this does not hide the lower part, where the virtual keyboard generally appears, which leaves free the part reserved for entering an address in a navigation application.