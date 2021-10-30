United Arab Emirates recall diplomats in Beirut

The United Arab Emirates on Saturday (October 30) recalled their diplomats in Beirut, the fourth Arab Gulf monarchy to take retaliatory measures against Lebanon after remarks by a Lebanese minister criticizing Saudi Arabia’s intervention in the war in Yemen .

This serious crisis comes as the government of Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati was banking on potential financial aid from the wealthy Gulf monarchies to revive the economy of the collapsing country. He stood out from the words of Information Minister George Kordahi, appointed to the government by a Christian party allied with the pro-Iranian movement Hezbollah, a heavyweight in Lebanese politics, and implicitly called on him to resign.

For experts, the crisis goes beyond what the minister said and reflects a struggle for influence between Shiite Iran and Sunni Saudi Arabia, of which Lebanon is paying a heavy price. After Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates announced the withdrawal of their diplomats from Lebanon in “solidarityWith Saudi Arabia. They further banned Emirati citizens from traveling to Lebanon.





Qatar condemns “irresponsible” remarks

Kuwait on the same day announced the recall of its Lebanese ambassador for consultations and “the departure of the Lebanese charge d’affaires within 48 hours“. He explained his decision by “failure“From the Lebanese government to”respond to unacceptable and reprehensible remarks made against Saudi Arabia and the rest of the (six countries) of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)“.

Also a member of the GCC, Qatar condemned the comments “irresponsibleBy George Kordahi. But he did not take retaliatory measures, only calling on the Lebanese government to act “to overcome dissensions between (countries) brothers“.

In quarrel for three years, Qatar and Saudi Arabia resumed at the beginning of the year. Riyadh had, among other things, criticized Doha for drawing closer to Shiite Iran, the great rival of Sunni Saudi Arabia.