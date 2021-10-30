United States: convict executed in excruciating pain

USA – The state of Oklahoma resumed executions on Thursday, nearly seven years after stopping the practice. The convict, John Grant, died after suffering a violent seizure following the lethal injection.

A death row inmate was shaken by vomiting and convulsions during his execution Thursday in the US state of Oklahoma, where the executioners used a controversial lethal cocktail. John Grant, a 60-year-old African-American, was sentenced in 2000 to death for murder. After receiving the green light from the US Supreme Court, the prison authorities in this conservative southern state injected him with three substances and his death was pronounced at 4:21 p.m. This protocol had already been applied in 2014 and 2015, but the apparent suffering of the detainees led the state to declare a moratorium on executions.

I had never seen this before– Sean Murphy, journalist who witnessed the execution

John Grant “started convulsing shortly after injecting the first product” said US agency AP reporter Sean Murphy, who witnessed the scene. According to him, he convulsed about 20 times and vomited several times before dying. “I witnessed 14 executions, I had never seen that before”, added the journalist.

The ordeal of this convicted man, for having killed with a screwdriver a woman who worked in the cafeteria of the prison where he was serving a sentence for an armed robbery, immediately aroused strong criticism. “Oklahoma had sabotaged its last three execution attempts before his six-year hiatus, but apparently learned nothing from that experience.”, commented to AFP Robert Dunham, who heads the Information Center on the Death Penalty (DPIC). “For the third time in a row, Oklahoma’s execution protocol did not work properly “, added Dale Baich, lawyer for several convicts including John Grant. “There should be no more executions in Oklahoma until the trial begins in February, “ which will deal with this specific point, he added.

A controversial cocktail of products

“Prisoner Grant’s execution was carried out in accordance with Oklahoma Corrections protocols and without complications.“, defended in a statement Justin Wolf, the director of communication of the penitentiary services. The latter had said a few days ago that their protocol was “human and efficient” and that the executions could resume. Lawyer Dale Baich, however, stressed that “serious questions “ on the pain caused by this lethal cocktail and on its conformity with the American Constitution which prohibits “cruel and unusual punishments”. Wednesday an appeal court had ruled in his favor and suspended the execution. But the authorities in Oklahoma immediately seized the Supreme Court of the United States to ask it to reverse this decision. Without explaining its reasons, the high court finally gave the green light to execution in extremis. Its three progressive judges, however, made it clear that they disagreed with the Conservative majority.

Precedents

The contested protocol combines a sedative, midazolam, and an anesthetic, believed to prevent pain before the lethal-dose potassium chloride injection. It had been used in 2014 to execute Clayton Lockett, but the convict had agonized for 43 minutes in apparent pain. In 2015, another convict, Charles Warner, complained that his “body burned” before dying, the executioners having used a non-compliant product. The same error was almost reproduced in September 2015 and an execution was postponed at the last minute. Following these failures, a grand jury opened an investigation and the authorities agreed to suspend the application of the death penalty. In 2020, they finalized a new protocol and set several execution dates in 2021, starting with that of John Grant. Oklahoma also plans to execute on November 18 Julius Jones, a 41-year-old African-American, sentenced in 2002 to death for the murder of a white businessman whom he has always denied. His case was the subject of a documentary series, a podcast and he is supported by many associations and personalities like Kim Kardashian, convinced of his innocence.

