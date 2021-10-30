United States. Found dead with 20 stab wounds but investigators conclude suicide

Ellen Greenberg’s family hope to one day know the truth.

This 27 year old young woman was found dead at her home, in her kitchen, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (United States) on January 26, 2011. It was her companion, a television producer, who found her lifeless. .

The death was first interpreted as suicide, then – after examination by the medical examiner’s office – it was considered suspicious and therefore qualified as “homicide”. But after further investigation, the report ultimately concluded that the teacher was suicide.

Investigators said Ellen was alone at her home and the door was locked from the inside. They claimed there was no sign of a struggle and that she had no defensive injuries.





20 stab wounds

However, the body of the American showed 20 traces of stab wounds including ten on the back and neck and ten on the stomach, abdomen and chest. A Daily Mail investigation reported numerous inconsistencies with the autopsy report.

The forensic scientist would he changed his conclusions on pressure from investigators? This is the question posed by the family of Ellen Greenberg who remains convinced from the beginning that she was murdered.

In October 2019, Ellen Greenberg’s parents filed a civil lawsuit against the Philadelphia Medical Examiner’s Office and Dr. Marlon Osbourne, the medical examiner who performed the autopsy.

Last week, the judge issued an order paving the way for a civil trial, although no date has yet been set, the Washington Post reported.