    United States: shopping centers under high surveillance for fear of terrorist attack

    Maxence GEVIN

    The authorities on the alert. According to several American media, and in particular CBS News, Washington Post and Fox News, the terrorist threat is taken particularly seriously this weekend in the state of Virginia but also in Washington DC. Security has been greatly enhanced, particularly in shopping centers. “Yesterday we received reports of potential threats to public safety in shopping malls in the region.”Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis told a press conference on Friday. “We have increased our police presence throughout the county to include major thoroughfares, transit centers, malls and shopping centers.”, he added.

    In recent days, the American intelligence services have alerted to the tenfold activity of certain terrorist groups since the withdrawal of the United States from Afghanistan, including ISIS (Islamic State) and Al-Qaeda. “Right now we are witnessing a dramatic increase in online media operations activity associated with various elements of Al Qaeda and the Islamic State.”, declared this week John Cohen, head of the Department of Homeland Security of the United States. In addition, terrorist groups are increasing the calls to carry out “lone wolf” attacks – individuals acting alone – internationally, he underlines.

