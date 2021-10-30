Until Tuesday, Free breaks the prices of the 4G mobile plan

Free is back and it’s not for sorting lenses! Indeed, after offering a package of € 10 for 80 GB of mobile data on the 4G network, Free is coming back even stronger by offering both a drop in price and an increase in the number of data!

Free: 90GB of 4G + mobile plan at less than 10 euros per month

While 5G is at the heart of expectations and discussions, 4G and 4G + remain relevant! Indeed, between the installation of the network and the replacement of a telephone, it is still better to be satisfied with the 4G which still has some in the belly.

Subscribe to the Free 90Go package for € 9 per month

In addition, with this 90 GB Free plan for only € 9.99 per month, you will be able to browse with complete peace of mind. However, hurry up! The offer only lasts until Tuesday, November 2!

90 GB mobile plan with Unlimited Calls and SMS with Free

We are faced with a particularly tempting offer! Indeed, for less than 10 € per month, you will be able to enjoy 4G and 4G + on your smartphone, up to 90 GB per month.





This represents a significant amount of data that will allow you both to consult gaming news sites (like JV.com), or to see your favorite movies and series directly on your mobile with applications like Netflix, Prime Video or even Disney +.

In short: for less than 10 €, you are entitled to 90 GB of data on 4G and 4G + networks, unlimited calls and texts, and after a year, you have the possibility of switching to the 5G network with the same subscription and for less than 20 € per month. And even if you exceed, you will be able to continue to access the network, but with reduced speed.

And don’t worry, Free follows you even in Europe and in the Overseas Departments (DOM) by offering you unlimited calls and SMS to the European Union and the DOM and even 10GB on the 3G network.

Subscribe to the Free 90Go package for € 9 per month

As a reminder: this offer is limited in time, you only have until November 2, 11:59 p.m. to take advantage of it!