Unusual jackpot: he buys a 5 euro ticket and wins 500,000 euros

This is an exceptional payout for a scratch game. A customer of a tobacco shop in Brive-la-Gaillarde (Corrèze) won the biggest gain of an “X20” ticket that he had bought for 5 euros. Explanations.

It is a very profitable investment. A customer of a tobacco shop in Brive-la-Gaillarde in Corrèze to win 500,000 euros after having bought and scratched an “X20” ticket at 5 euros. The tobacco manager confirmed her gain with our colleagues from The mountain. According to CNews, there are only two tickets to win the maximum. The odds of scratching the voucher are well below 1%. After having bought his ticket in Nouvelle-Aquitaine, the lucky winner would have validated it in another region.





A precedent in Nîmes

As a reminder, the “X20” scratch game is produced by la Française des jeux. It allows you to multiply your winnings on the same ticket and is inspired by the same concept as the Massachusetts lottery in the United States, explains the Jeu Grattage site. According to these gaming experts, “X20 presents the best opportunity to win the € 500,000 with a 1 in 3,000,000 chance”.

As a reminder, in February 2020, a resident of Quimper had also won 500,000 euros playing X20. In January 2019, a Nîmes resident also won this exceptional jackpot.