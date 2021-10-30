Unusual. The fake diamond bought in a garage sale is a real estimated 2.4 million euros

Accustomed to garage sales and flea markets, a 70-year-old Briton has accumulated a number of objects over the years. In the lot, a diamond of unexpected value.

He almost got thrown in the trash

In full storage, this inhabitant of the north of England had every intention of sorting out and parting with a few trinkets. Among the pieces that she intends to get rid of, a stone that she does not remember where to have bought it, probably in a garage sale.

Her neighbor, however, dissuades her from parting with them by throwing them in the trash, but rather having them evaluated. She then decides to bring some jewelry to an auction company, Featonby’s Auctioneers.

“She brought them in because she had another date in town,” recalls auctioneer Mark Lane who received her.

Among low-value costume jewelry, “a fairly large stone” which the auctioneer takes for zirconia, a look-alike for synthetic diamond. “It sat on my desk for two or three days until I used a diamond testing machine,” he told the BBC.