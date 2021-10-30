Vaccination obligation: health unions prepare mediation – All Martinique news on the Internet

Julien Philipakis / Photo JP and JME



The health inter-union, meeting this Friday morning (October 29, 2021) at the Mangot-Vulcin hospital, has announced its intention to continue its mobilizations against the vaccine obligation. The unions are calling for a moratorium to be installed in all establishments affected by this obligation and have announced the names of the mediators proposed for next week’s mediation with the state.

After being mobilized at the Mangot-Vulcin hospital, this Friday (October 29, 2021) from 8 a.m., with many hospital employees against the vaccination obligation and the health pass, the health union organizations ( CDMT, CGTM, FO, UGTM, USAM, Convergence IDE 972, Union Syndicale des Midwives) held a press conference shortly after 10 a.m. To begin with, the unions announced that they would continue their mobilizations to fight against the vaccination obligation of caregivers and the health pass. Other events will therefore take place soon.

As a reminder, the first stage of compulsory vaccination began on October 24 in Martinique (caregivers must have received a first dose of the vaccine). And the second stage of the vaccination obligation is scheduled for November 14. Health professionals will then have to present a complete vaccination schedule on pain of being suspended from their work and being deprived of salary.

Request for a moratorium

Representatives of health unions have alerted to the critical situation of health establishments. They assured that services are closing and will close in hospitals and other medical-social establishments on the island due to the suspension of work of unvaccinated caregivers (58% of midwives and nurses are vaccinated). This is particularly the case at Mangot-Vulcin, at François, at the Saint-Esprit, etc. As a result, they invite all employers, including the CTM, to establish a moratorium providing for the suspension of all provisions aimed at people affected by the vaccination obligation. The purpose of this moratorium is to stop the suspension of employment contracts. Finally, they argued that caregivers from metropolitan France are arriving to replace unvaccinated health professionals here.

Three proposed mediators





Regarding the upcoming mediation between the unions and the government, the union representatives sent the State the names of the three proposed mediators: Gilles Marthe, president of the association of mediators conciliators of Martinique, Daniel Robin, former territorial advisor and founder of the Chemin d’Avenir citizen movement, and Romain Carayol, president of the French federation of mediation centers. Doctor Jérôme Viguier, director general of the Regional Health Agency, announced the arrival of state representatives on Monday, November 1 and the start of mediation on Tuesday, November 2. To get out of this impasse, the unions want the withdrawal of the vaccination obligation and the health pass. But Sébastien Lecornu, the Minister of Overseas Territories, reaffirmed Thursday that the obligation to vaccinate caregivers does indeed apply “in all the territories of the Republic” and therefore in Martinique.

Many members of the hospital were present during this mobilization against the vaccine obligation. – Julien Philipakis

Unions, caregivers and staff say no to the vaccination obligation and the health pass. – Julien Philipakis