Veolia’s takeover bid for Suez: an investigation into suspicion of influence peddling

Posted on Oct 29, 2021, 5:54 PM

Veolia’s takeover bid for Suez is in the sights of the national financial prosecutor’s office. Since June 18, following a complaint from several unions of the Suez group, the National Financial Prosecutor’s Office (PNF) has been conducting its investigation, suspecting in particular the Secretary General of the Elysee Palace and officials of Veolia and Engie of ” influence peddling ”around the ongoing merger between the two flagships of water and waste.

The plaintiffs – who represent the majority of the intersyndicale of the Suez group – denounce “the intervention of the Elysee Palace well in advance of the public announcement of the project”, then “regular and repeated pressure to bring about” the merger.

In their complaint, filed on April 22 with the PNF, the unions suspect the secretary general of the Elysee, Alexis Kohler, the CEO of Veolia, Antoine Frérot, the chairman of the board of Engie, Jean-Pierre Clamadieu, and the CEO of the Meridiam fund, Thierry Déau, for having agreed on the merger of the two entities, AFP learned from a judicial source.

“Intervention of many actors close to power”

The unions report several meetings “involving the government”, an agreement with Meridiam “prior to the announcement of the project”, “the intervention at different levels of many actors close to power. […] but (of) above all the direct intervention of Alexis Kohler in October 2020 with union representatives ”to obtain that, during the Board of Directors of Engie, Veolia buys back the shares (29.9%) held by Suez.





In May, a month after the complaint, the Union Syndicale (CGT-CFDT-CFTC) of Suez, claiming 65% of the representativeness of the group, had “decided to give notice to the companies Veolia, Engie, Meridiam and Suez not to not proceed with the destruction or alteration of the documents seized on November 26, 2020 and currently in receivership ”. They were worried about seeing the disappearance of “these documents (which) could turn out to be decisive evidence allowing to identify with more precision the role of each of the actors who were involved” in the takeover.

“Collusions”

“We can only rejoice that the union complaint has been taken seriously by the PNF, which is opening an investigation. This investigation should shed light on the collusion between the political world and the business world. Unfortunately, it is a French specificity, ”reacted Me Jean-Baptiste Soufron who, with Me Patrick Rizzo, represents the unions at the origin of the complaint.

As a reminder, on the evening of Sunday August 30, 2020, Antoine Frérot, CEO of the world number one in water and waste, launched the industrial and financial soap opera of the year in France by presenting to the press his grand design, the acquisition of the lifelong rival.

In early October 2020, Veolia bought 29.9% of Suez from Engie, before launching a takeover bid on the rest of the shares, to the chagrin of its beleaguered rival. But after more than seven months of tough negotiations, the leaders of Veolia and Suez finally agreed in mid-May for the former to absorb a good part of the latter and to form a “champion” of water and heavy waste. 37 billion euros.

At the end of July, Veolia launched a takeover bid for the remaining 70.1%. The case should, according to the parties, be settled by January 2022, giving birth to a reinforced Veolia and one in Suez reduced to 40% of the current group. In the meantime, the competition authorities will still have to approve the takeover.