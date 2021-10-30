Verstappen “was not in great shape” in Austin

We knew Sergio Pérez particularly in poor shape during the United States Grand Prix, where the Mexican experienced one of the hardest races of his career, being deprived of water. However, we did not know that its leader Max Verstappen, victorious and present at his side on the podium, was also far from being at 100% of his means. It was Helmut Marko, special consultant for Red Bull Racing, who exposed the indiscretion several days after the event.

The championship leader won in Austin after coming out victorious in his duel against Lewis Hamilton, thus increasing his lead in the standings, but he had to deal with a poor state of health. “He was not in great shape”, reveals Helmut Marko to Motorsport.com. “At one point he told me he was seeing all black. Through breathing exercises and hydrating he was able to get by. But when he got out of the car, I would say that ‘he was almost as shaky as after the crash at Silverstone. ”

Despite these complicated circumstances, Max Verstappen delivered “one of his best races” according to the Austrian leader. Author the day before pole position, he lost the benefit at the start but did not panic, before unfolding the strategic division of his team wonderfully. The Red Bull clan however trembled when it was necessary to resist the return of Lewis Hamilton in the last loops, in favor of hard tires less worn.

“The start went badly and we were clearly faster than Mercedes on medium tires, but we couldn’t translate that by widening the gap, and on hard tires Mercedes was faster again”, describes Helmut Marko. “After the first stop Max attacked relatively hard, so his tires fell off. He learned to take care of his tires after the second stop and he deliberately went slower in turns 4, 5 and 6, where he was. almost half a second slower. ”





Impressed by the mastery and calm of his driver, Helmut Marko puts this success on the same level as the first obtained by the Dutchman in Formula 1, at the 2016 Spanish Grand Prix. “Hamilton gradually got closer, but Max didn’t get nervous at all”, he specifies. “When he was around 2” 5, Max was again half a second faster on the lap. At Mercedes they all saw him and said to themselves: ‘We don’t have an opportunity, he was playing with us’. This combination of pace and tire management is akin to what he showed at Barcelona in 2016. ”

Verstappen’s tactical sense also amazed those around him: “After we brought him in for his second stop, we saw something extraordinary. We had already planned to bring Pérez in immediately after Max, to prevent Hamilton from going far with his first stint. But Max himself. , in his turn out, told us’ watch this and do it [arrêter Pérez]’. It shows that he has a huge mental capacity still available while driving the car, which allows him to think about strategy as well. “

