VIDEO – “Dance with the stars”: Bilal Hassani pays tribute to his mother on “Ne me pas” by Jacques Brel

He can do almost everything. And many are already predicting Bilal Hassani’s victory at the end of the season. This Friday evening, the young singer played the emotional card by offering a rumba on the classic “Ne me pas” by Jacques Brel. A Latin version in tribute to Amina, his mother, by his side on a daily basis.
“I’m only her in reality“, explains the singer to the cameras.”When he was 11 he said to me: ‘I want to become an Intergalactic Mister!‘, remembers the one who supports her son in all his projects since his participation in “The Voice Kids” through the Eurovision Song Contest where he represented France.
On the floor, it is yet another magical moment that Bilal offers with his partner Jordan Mouillerac. Show, grace, poetry too. Chris Marques has regrets, however. “You’re gorgeous, except it’s rumba. Where are the hips?“, asks the coach.
Jean-Paul Gaultier is “not agree at all“and once again salute the work of the one who impresses her week after week.” We will not leave you! “Still, the technique is the technique. And like Chris, Denitsa Ikonomova finds that if the ‘interpretation is “gorgeous“, the work of the body is lacking”fluidity“.
Side notes, it gives: 9 for Jean-Paul, 7 for Denitsa, 8 for François, 7 for Chris and 8.9 for the public. With 39.9 points, Bilal takes second place behind Tayc, once is not custom, and qualifies for the next premium. A simple warning?