VIDEO. “I didn’t want to believe it”: at 33, Margot suffered a stroke

This day of November 2018, Margot Turcat first believes that she is having a hypoglycemia crisis. She goes back to bed, waits for her dizziness and headaches to stop. But the symptoms are accentuated, the young woman loses speech and feels her muscles weaken on the right side. She understands that she is having a stroke, but the emergency services and doctors will refuse to believe it at first. Margot is then 33 years old, and every minute that delays her treatment causes her to lose “millions of neurons”. I



It will take four hours for her to be diagnosed. Three years later, the young mother has speech therapy, physiotherapy and physiotherapy sessions every day. Among the sequelae it retains, language disorders, mutism attacks, right hemiparesis – muscle weakness, Margot is not an isolated case. Each year, of the 150,000 people who have stroke, 15,000 are under the age of 50. “We are invisible in society, nothing is planned for people who have a speech impediment”, deplores Margot. Via her Instagram account, which has become a comic strip published by Larousse editions, the young woman wants to raise awareness of good gestures.