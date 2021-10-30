VIDEO – “Medicane”: Sicily in the eye of the storm

LT –
In six hours, 120 millimeters of rain fell. Most of the inhabitants have barricaded themselves in their homes. “It’s the first time I’ve seen something so impressive. Really, I’ve never seen such storms.”, says a local resident. “This summer, we were very hot. We had to expect that we would encounter other problems”, adds another.
At the origin of these rains, a phenomenon that occurs on average only once every two years. Meteorologists speak of a Mediterranean hurricane. “What is happening today is therefore this phenomenon of depression plus the evaporation of the hot air from the sea. We remind you that it is still a bit late summer on this side. – there, in the south of Italy, in Sicily. So that gives a more important evaporation, an important condensation and therefore much more violent phenomena which take place at the moment “, explains our specialist Tatiana Silva in the TF1 report at the top of this article.
