Vigilance for heavy rains and thunderstorms lifted at 1 p.m., an improvement planned e

This Friday, October 29, Météo France Réunion will lift the rain and storm vigilance at 1 p.m. The North, East and West of the island were concerned since yesterday. Be careful if you are on the roads of the island.

Laura Philippon

•

updated on October 29, 2021 at 12:06 p.m.



Météo France Réunion announces that the vigilance for heavy rains and thunderstorms will be, this Friday, October 29, at 1 p.m. It had been in effect since last night, 10 p.m.

“Even if residual showers occur this afternoon, it no longer requires to maintain vigilance heavy rains / thunderstorms”, provides Météo France.

“A rain and storm front has been affecting Reunion since last night, explained Météo France this morning. Heavy rains, locally marked, sometimes accompanied by thunderstorms were likely to affect the whole island. However, the risk was more marked in the North, East and West zones “. An improvement is envisaged in the early afternoon.

Be careful on the roads

Be careful on the roads of the Department this Friday morning. Traffic was difficult in the capital, but also in the south. Some roads were waterlogged. Be careful with the rafters.

Keep yourself informed

During vigilance, keep abreast of the evolution of the meteorological situation with information from Méteo-France and the authorities.

● Only move when necessary.





● If it is absolutely essential for you to move around, be very careful,

in particular, the deviations put in place.

● Never attempt to cross, on foot or by car, gullies and rivers which are swollen, or which may suddenly be, as well as submerged rafts.

● Report your departure, destination and arrival to those close to you.

● Avoid engaging in sport or leisure in the great outdoors, as well as any walk in the forest or outing in the mountains, without the advice of a professional or a competent person.

● In flood-prone areas, take all the necessary precautions to protect your property from rising water levels, even in areas rarely affected by flooding.

● Provide emergency lighting and stock up on drinking water.

● If you use a medical assistance device (respiratory or other) powered by electricity, take your precautions by contacting your health establishment or your care association.

● Be careful with tap water: remember that it may remain unfit for consumption at least 48 hours after the rains have stopped.

● In all cases, if the situation of your home requires it (flood zone, edge of ravine, etc.), prepare for the possible evacuation of it.

● Facilitate the work of the rescuers who offer you an evacuation and pay attention to their advice