Vinicius opens the door wide when Mbappé arrives!

Next summer, if the trend launched in recent months is confirmed, Kylian Mbappé should engage freely with Real Madrid. The PSG striker did not hide his desire to join the Spanish club during the last Mercato, and does not seem close to extending his lease with Paris.

Vinicius hopes to play with Mbappé

On the merengue side, we are therefore confident in the idea of ​​seeing Mbappé arrive, and some are eagerly awaiting this. In an interview with TNT Brazil, Vinicius Junior did not hide his attraction for the French prodigy. “Each player wants to play with Mbappé. He’s a great player, like Cristiano and Messi. He is a player of the new generation and he will stay for many years in this rising generation ”.

However, Vinicius does not want to make it an obsession, remaining convinced of the quality of the current group at Real. “We’re not talking about the other players. I play with Benzema, Rodrygo, Hazard, Asensio and other great players. And I love to play with them, ”concluded the Brazilian.



