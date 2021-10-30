Walid al-Sahraoui: live death

The leader of the Islamic State in the Greater Sahara group had been designated the number 1 target of Operation Barkhane. He was blamed for the death of 2,000 to 3,000 civilians, including the six French humanitarian workers of the Acted association and their two guides, shot dead on August 9, 2020 in Kouré (Niger). A year and eight days later, on August 17, 2021, al-Sahraoui was neutralized. A high definition hunt.

For nearly two years, the Directorate of Military Intelligence conducted a careful investigation to decimate the Islamic State command in the Great Sahara (EIGS) Niamey on August 17. At 3 a.m. on Tuesday, the airport tarmac finally cooled. Always wait until nightfall for the temperature to drop below 30 ° C.

Read also:The second life of Operation Barkhane

In one of the prefabricated buildings along the runways, the air conditioning continues to run at full speed. Commander Christophe, his eyes riveted on his screen, follows a spot barely bigger than a shrub: a motorbike whose movements seem suspicious to him. “At the start of Barkhane, in 2015, the combatants were easy to identify,” says General Christophe Gomart, former director of military intelligence. The machine guns were mounted on the pickups and the fighters wore their Kalashnikovs on their backs, prominently. Then, some “désilhouetté” their profile by placing their weapon along the tank of their motorbike, others moved empty-handed, from cache to cache. “

This is not the case with the two bikers. Not only are they armed, but they wear combat vests and rangers. Their vehicle, camouflaged, rolls in step. At each stop, other armed men come to greet the passenger. Commander Christophe does not know his identity but he does not doubt his importance. To understand it, you have to rewind the film and go back eighteen months. “It all started in January 2020,” reveals a military intelligence source. During the G5 Sahel summit in Pau, President Macron set a new priority for Operation Barkhane: the fight against the Islamic State in the Great Sahara (EIGS), the second terrorist group in the region behind the Rally for the Victory of Islam and Muslims of Tuareg Iyad Ag-Ghali, affiliated with Al-Qaeda. “The EIGS is, Macron specifies, responsible for the most atrocious attacks” which, for the most part, are perpetrated within a time zone which encompasses central Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger. A little big to find Adnan Abou Walid al-Sahraoui and his lieutenants …

Everyone knows that “Awas” – his nickname; his real name is Lehbib Ould Ali Ould Saïd Joumani – lives scantily and travels unescorted in this immense territory. The head of the EIGS was born in Western Sahara in 1973. He is, like Osama bin Laden, the offspring of a wealthy and educated clan. His uncle Khatri Ould Saïd Joumani signed with King Hassan II the agreement between Western Sahara and Morocco where his family has political representatives and wealthy entrepreneurs. Another uncle describes Lehbib as a seducer and a scholar, until a stay in Algeria. “Afterwards, we saw a loner disembark; the only words that came out of his mouth were sermons from radical Islam. “

February 23, 2021. Commandos of the specialized marine infantry reconnaissance platoon in operation in the Sahel. © Nicolas Baron / Army / D

The young Sahrawi was recruited into the Salafist Group for Preaching and Fighting. There he rubbed shoulders with Mokhtar Belmokhtar, the jihadist-trafficker made famous for having caused, in 2000, the interruption of the Paris-Dakar rally; exploit renewed eight years later and which will lead to the cancellation of the race. In 2009, we find Awas alongside Belmokhtar in southern Algeria. Under the banner of Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (Aqmi), they commit hostage-taking and serial attacks. Their hunting ground: the Sahel. The two accomplices then participate in the creation of the Movement for Unity and Jihad in West Africa and conquer the city of Gao, Mali. They were repelled by Operation Serval in 2013. Awas took refuge in southern Algeria while Belmokhtar left for Libya.

Under the eye of the drone, armed men come to greet the passenger of the motorbike who rolls in step. Everything points to France’s public enemy number 1

The split will take place two years later. In 2015, Awas resurfaced under the banner of the Islamic State in the Greater Sahara. After contradictory statements, Belmokhtar lets it be known that he remains loyal to Al-Qaeda. The two men are now mortal enemies because, in the Sahel as in the Levant, the two organizations are waging a merciless war. The supporters of Awas are distinguished by their cruelty against the Nigerien, Malian soldiers and Tuareg armed groups. They are the ones who lead the ambush in Tongo Tongo, in western Niger, which claims the lives of four American soldiers.

When Emmanuel Macron designates them, in January 2020, as the new “priority” of Barkhane, the French officers are already mobilized. A major intelligence operation is launched. Arrests, eavesdropping, recovering documents. The organization has been combed through. But, on August 9, a new attack was committed against France: six employees of the humanitarian association Acted were shot dead or cut their throats, along with their two guides. A massacre claimed by the Islamic State. According to an officer from the Intelligence Directorate, the perimeter of the EIGS sanctuary is clearly identified in March 2021. The 1/33 Belfort squadron, based in Niamey, sends its drones there day and night, but the French army will wait the rainy season, which slows down movements, to harass the terrorist leaders. From then on, the heads of the EIGS will fall one by one.





A technician from the Directorate of Military Intelligence analyzes a smartphone. © DRM

On June 11, a former EIGS executive, Abou Dardar, was captured. He was one of the hundred prisoners released by the Malian authorities in exchange for two hostages: the former Malian Prime Minister, Soumaïla Cissé, and the French humanitarian Sophie Pétronin. On June 15, the leader of the Daoussahak fraction, an ethnic group from West Africa, was shot and a Mauritanian cadre was taken prisoner. On July 11, the Nigerien armed forces target two important logistics frameworks. Then, during an interrogation, prisoners draw a plan making it possible to find the encampment of a chief of the EIGS, who, during the intervention of the forces on the ground, on July 21, retorts by opening fire. He is none other than the successor appointed by Awas to take the head of the organization. He will be captured with the religious leader of EIGS and will leave behind phones and a USB stick with his listings and accounts.

Two weeks later, on August 9, President Macron and Defense Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian sent text messages of support to the director general of the Acted association. They remind him that they have not forgotten anything about the attack which, the previous year, killed eight people. Then, on August 12, it was the turn of “two members of the environment close to Awas” to be arrested. The noose is tightening. Each time, the French soldiers recovered elements which confirmed that the organization was “strongly unstructured and weakened”. “Some heads are difficult to replace, develops our source of intelligence. Sometimes it takes three people to replace one. “More numerous, less experienced, the new chefs forget to take the usual precautions. They make mistakes and multiply the massacres.

That night of August 17, Commander Christophe finally holds Awas at the end of his drone. But he is not sure. The leaders are no longer numerous. Reclusive in this forest from which they can hardly extricate themselves, they are at bay. 3,000 kilometers away, at Operation Barkhane HQ in Ndjamena (Chad), information is received and analyzed in real time. A Mirage 2000 patrol takes off from the base in Niamey, Niger, while in Gao, Mali, a commando unit prepares to board a Cayman helicopter. The objective is still in the course of “characterization”, term consecrated in the military jargon to designate “the procedure which makes it possible to launch a strike on a clearly identified objective”, decrypts an officer. The motorcycle stops, a drone stationed above the forest of Tin Agarof will point it to the Mirage 2000 by a laser beam. But suddenly she leaves. Procedure canceled. “The two passengers made a tactical repositioning,” said Captain Christophe. Translation: they moved their machine a few meters to avoid being targeted. The deadline is only postponed. It is around noon when a bomb blows the target – eight days after the sad anniversary of the attack on Acted. “A minute later, two motorcycles escaped”, reports Commander Christophe. Villagers throng to the site of the impact.

Villagers give information to get rid of a group that terrorizes them

When the Cayman helicopter approaches the area, the crowd is too compact: there are women, children, many fighters. The commandos turn around. They reappear later, at night, to infiltrate this EIGS territory. Evolving, according to Commander Sylvain, within “dense and green vegetation” on “waterlogged soil”, they neutralize the attackers and capture a cadre of the EIGS. They will not be able to recover the DNA samples to identify the target shot, but the tapping is categorical: the Islamic State in the Great Sahara has lost its leader. Relayed on social networks, the news is greeted with relief by the Malian and Nigerian Armed Forces as well as by the Tuareg community which has not forgotten the beheading of Ag Youssouf, the mayor of a commune near Gao. In the mysteries of Malian power, the reaction is not so clear. In Bamako, this military success is rarely mentioned. And the Prime Minister, Choguel Maïga, takes advantage of the platform of the United Nations General Assembly to accuse France of “abandonment in flight”, because the strength of the French army in the Sahel will gradually decrease from 5 Around 100,000 to 3,000 troops, although the counterterrorism mission continues with key partners: the United States and Niger. In fact, since its coup d’état in August 2020, the military junta has turned to Russia, which it considers less demanding than France when it comes to respecting the electoral deadlines.

In Paris, the soldiers are delighted to have accomplished their mission, without claiming victory. They are focused on the next step. “The threat is not going to fade or disappear,” indicates our source at the Directorate of Military Intelligence, where there has already been an upsurge in the activity of EIGS combatants elsewhere in the country. The Sahrawi clan has, or will have, successors. “We won a battle, but the war continues. ”