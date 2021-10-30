Washington, Paris, Berlin and London express “deep and growing concern”

The United States, France, Germany and the United Kingdom on Saturday expressed their “lively and growing concern“In the face of Iran’s nuclear activities, calling for Tehran”change courseTo save the deal on its nuclear program.

Read alsoIranian nuclear: on the spot pending the resumption of talks in Vienna

US Presidents Joe Biden and French Presidents Emmanuel Macron, as well as German Chancellor Angela Merkel and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson met on Saturday afternoon to discuss the matter on the sidelines of a G20 summit in Rome.

“We have expressed our determination to ensure that Iran can never manufacture or acquire a nuclear weapon, as well as our deep and growing concern at the accelerated pace of Iran’s provocative nuclear measures, such as the production of highly enriched uranium and enriched uranium metal», They affirmed in a joint statement at the end of this meeting.





The great powers had concluded in 2015 with the Islamic Republic a historic agreement (known as PAGC, Common Comprehensive Plan of Action) supposed to prevent it from acquiring the atomic bomb. The Americans unilaterally quit the deal in 2018, under President Donald Trump, and reinstated sanctions against Iran, which in response gradually freed itself from restrictions on its nuclear program.

Tehran, however, said this week it was ready to resume negotiations in November to save the agreement.

“We are convinced that it remains possible to quickly reach, and implement, an agreement on the return to compliance with the JCPOA in order to ensure in the long term that the Iranian nuclear program is intended exclusively for peaceful purposes, and to provide for a lifting of sanctions“, Indicate the four Western leaders in their press release.

“This will only be possible if Iran changes course.“, However, they warned. “We call on President Raïssi to seize this opportunity and resume a good faith effort to conclude our negotiations as a matter of urgency. This is the only sure way to avoid a dangerous escalation, which is not in the interest of any country.“

To see also – United States ready to consider “all options” if Iran nuclear deal fails