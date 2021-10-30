Watch the tense exchange live in “C à vous” on France 5 last night between Anne-Elisabeth Lemoine and JoeyStarr: “Let me finish!” – VIDEO

Invited on the set of “C à vous” last night, on the occasion of the publication of his autobiographical book “Le petit Didier”, JoeyStarr told of his childhood, which was marked by a violent father and drugs. But quickly, the tension rose a notch between the rapper and Anne-Elisabeth Lemoine.

The latter first declared: “This book is also the portrait of your father Jean who raised you alone, a competitive flirt, undermined like a milord who spends hours waxing in the bathroom and who listens to the RTL suitcase while hoping to be called, plays trifecta and barely speaks to you. Selfish, cruel, silent, violent, you live alone with him within reach, in fear of the rouste. Morville, you learn the multiplication tables with your belt “. But the host was suddenly interrupted by JoeyStarr “So it’s funny because that is the thing that comes up most often …”. Anne-Elisabeth Lemoine then spoke again by cutting off her guest: “Let me finish!”.





And the rapper continues: “But in fact what we do not also say is that he was very handy, he cooked, he was very inventive, well here it is. Above all, he comes from a rural environment, he comes from the BUMIDOM movement, and the guy takes it all on the face and especially he … “, before being once again interrupted by the presenter:” There you have not left me. .. “, before JoeyStarr cuts her again:” He ends up with a kid to raise what, and he doesn’t understand that having children, at some point, you become the supporting role of your life somewhere . (…) I don’t want to be made a child in the closet at all, we haven’t done anything victimhood. We wanted to tell about the tribulations of a little boy over the years. 70 “.

The journalist then questions her guest: “At no time do you stand up against him, but you play the eel, he forbids you lots of things and you do them anyway”. The artist then responds sharply. “It’s characteristic of youth, isn’t it? (…) Well, answer me Babeth, shit, I feel like I’m talking to myself.”