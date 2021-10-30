Welcome to “WitchTok”, the community of witches who share their spells on TikTok

Internet users who present themselves as witches use this hashtag to document their rituals on the platform. Most of them women, often young, who combine centuries-old practices and new technologies.

For some, Halloween is just an opportunity for children to beg for sweets from their neighbors or for party animals to dress up. For others, the date of October 31 is marked by a more spiritual dimension, and bears a different name: Samhain, a Sabbath during which witches celebrate the dead. Some of them may document their ceremony on TikTok: those who participate in “WitchTok”, the name given to followers of the occult who expose their beliefs on the video sharing application.

“The Samhain is the moment when the veil between the spiritual world and the physical world is the thinnest”, assures Myoline. A claimed witch, this 22-year-old mechanical engineering student tells BFMTV.com that this night is particularly auspicious for divination:

“We get answers more easily. I will celebrate my ancestors, make offerings, rituals of protection.”

Myoline began to take an interest in the occult four years ago, “following a trauma”: “I turned to alternative medicine.” The woman she turned to “knew about esotericism”, she “initiated” her.

For years, she perfected her practice on her own, drawing on reading and research on the internet. Until she discovered WitchTok and its digital witches: mostly women, very often under the age of 25, who talk about their faith and rituals in short videos. For a year, she has taken part herself: under the pseudonym @girlandesoterism, she presents her practices and spells to more than 50,000 subscribers. “I needed some validation of my practice, to tell myself that it exists and that I was not alone,” she explains.

Content with billions of views

Myoline is indeed far from an isolated case: if the number of TikTok accounts linked to witchcraft is impossible to quantify, the videos bearing the hashtag #witchtok (contraction of “witch” – “witch” in English – and “TikTok” ) have generated over 20 billion views to date. Although they are mainly shot in the language of Shakespeare, a smaller but equally active French-speaking community publishes videos under the hashtags #witchtokfrance (9 million views), #witchtokfrancais (3 million) or even #witchtokfr (1 million ).

Damien Karbovnik, professor and researcher in the history of religions at the University of Strasbourg, recalls that the practice of occult sciences did not wait for TikTok to manifest itself: “We can go back at least to the interwar period” to date a resurgence of these beliefs, “with a slow rise since the 1960s”, explains this specialist in contemporary esotericism to BFMTV.

Nevertheless, he sees in the appearance of WitchTok a modification of the functioning of the community itself: “What will change a lot is that these witches will remain isolated or communicate electronically”

“Before, they were in small groups and met on key dates to perform collective rituals, whereas today, we observe an individual practice. As well as the idea that one can become a witch, do everything and all alone.”

Esotericism and social networks

Everything, alone, and for oneself: the practice of young WitchTokers seems essentially geared towards personal development. Among the rituals shared on the app are many variations of protective spells, incantations to attract good luck or money, fortune telling or lithotherapy – a belief without scientific basis that certain crystals give off beneficial energies. .

“I only practice on myself, never on others”, explains Myoline. “I can influence my destiny, change things through witchcraft.

“It has an impact on self-confidence as we take back control over our increasingly faster and more difficult lives.”

The contents vary from user to user. If Myoline mainly publishes pastilles on her practice, other young “witches” favor humor. This is the case of Manon, a young 20-year-old Sarthoise: on her account @little_witchyy (40,000 subscribers), she evokes the alleged powers of crystals or her spells but also the gaze of others on her beliefs, which she turns into derision with a lot of play-backs on popular music. More suited to TikTok, which she says is not “the platform to learn in,” and where “it’s just songs, trends that work,” she told BFMTV.com.

Different content in form, but also in substance: practices vary from one TikTokeuse witch to another. “Sometimes I create spells, sometimes I prefer to follow books,” Myoline assumes. On the spiritual side, the gods they address – often from Greek or Egyptian mythologies – are also different. A freedom specific to this new generation of witches, viewed with a negative eye by their predecessors.





Practitioners and as many practices

As a “base” for these multiple beliefs, Damien Karbovnik evokes Wicca, a cult of nature associated with magic that appeared in the 1930s in Europe, before being exported to the United States where it became popular. “These beliefs affect more and more people with each generation. They are democratizing and being diluted,” he analyzes. And with TikTok, which in just a few years has become the third most downloaded application in the world, this plurality of practices is further encouraged:

“The videographers of WitchTok call themselves witches but do not claim to have the same belief system. They recognize an identity but are not defined by a doctrine, a dogma, common practices.”

“Codified and regulated at the outset, Wicca has evolved in many directions, in particular by rubbing shoulders with new age practices”, continues the specialist. “We lose sight of the doctrinal rigidity of the beginnings, we reinterpret, we isolate ourselves so as to integrate them into our daily life.”

Hence the split between the witches of yesterday and those of today. Manon makes the distinction between the “traditionalists” and the “modernists”: “The traditionalists have the impression that one takes hold of their knowledge too easily, they do not want to transmit it. Suddenly, the beginners complain because they criticize their practices without wanting to share their knowledge. “

Some of the “traditionalists” have even invested in TikTok to defend their point of view. Contacted by BFMTV.com, one of them refused to testify, precisely by refusing to be associated with what she describes as a “teenage fashion phenomenon”: “I think it becomes a game, c ‘is too desecrated for my taste, ”she simply agreed to explain.

The right time, the right platform

Beyond the ease of use of TikTok, this taste for magic results from a more global climate, born of a renewed interest in the figure of the witch at a time when questions relating to feminism animate the debates of company. In 2017, the American singer Lana Del Rey declared in the columns of NME casting spells on Donald Trump, then President of the United States.

That same year, New Zealand singer Lorde revealed to Vogue Australia that she indulged in “weird witchcraft stuff” before entering the stage. A few days ago, Paris Jackson – Michael Jackson’s daughter – documented on Instagram her moon tribute ceremony, which she performed half-naked with friends around an altar.

“What is obvious is that we have dusted off the image of the witch”, analyzes Damien Karbovnik. “We made her a sex symbol, a rebel, who opposes male domination and advocates the emancipation of women.”

“Counter-culture stirs up pop-culture, esotericism, social movements,” he adds. WitchTok does take on a political dimension, sensitive to minorities. In 2020, during the resurgence of the Black Lives Matter movement, self-proclaimed American witches published ritual videos intended to protect protesters or “curse” police officers, all carried by the hashtag #witchesforblm (“Witches with BLM “).

Among popular accounts, it is not uncommon to see witches post under their pseudonyms the pronouns by which they wish to be qualified, a habit prevalent in LGBT activist circles. “A lot of witches claim to be feminist,” says Manon. “We are open-minded people, and we want to tackle inequalities,” says Myoline.

Risks of witchcraft

Without refusing to admit that they evolve in spheres which are not without risks. An Ifop survey for Current wife dated November 2020 highlighted the growing attraction of the French for parasciences: 58% say they believe in at least one esoteric discipline, witchcraft for 28% of them. A phenomenon that the Jean-Jaurès Foundation links to conspiratorial drifts, recalling a previous Ifop survey carried out in 2017, according to which skepticism about vaccines was more widespread among regular readers of their horosocope.

“Serious people at WitchTok will never oppose medicine,” says Myoline.

“We make a lot of reminders, saying to go through a doctor before going through alternative medicine, to focus on the concrete”, she says, adding that there are “always unhealthy minorities, within of all communities “. Back in the days when she did live card prints, she didn’t ask for money, unlike others. “It’s like the risk of scams: we don’t see them coming, it’s difficult to do prevention.”

Manon, who says she performed a ritual to help a loved one hospitalized, also insists that she “could never replace a doctor”. And warns about the dangers of his practice: “The basis of witchcraft is to protect yourself. From other practitioners, spells, entities, negative energies around us.” And to outline, paradoxically, the regret of the resonance generated by TikTok: “It may have touched too many people. It has become a fad, or an average subject, while it is very deep.”