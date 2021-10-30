What are the seven video game cryptocurrencies that can increase over 200%?

Gaming tokens have gained attention and popularity in the cryptocurrency market because people have started to see potential for profit after some of these tokens have gained a lot of value over the past few months.

One such example is Axie Infinity (AXS), which has grown in value by more than 12,000% this year alone, according to data from Coingecko. In addition, these platforms, like Axie, have ushered in a new form of interaction between players and games, by viralizing the play-to-earn model, in which players earn cryptocurrencies for their interaction with the game.

According to Wilton Gomes, financial operations analyst at BlueBenx, a company specializing in bitcoin (BTC) and cryptocurrencies, one of the reasons for the success of gambling tokens is their democratic nature, as there is no need to play to invest.

” By knowing a little about each token and the games, it is possible to see a similarity between them, since it is basically all about playing and winning for it. But since these are tokens, that is, assets that can be speculated on, the investor who is not interested in gambling can take advantage of it and also invest in some of the gambling cryptocurrencies. The overvaluation of these assets in a short period of time is a point which also attracts the attention of the market.“, He explains.

According to the analyst, anyone can invest in gaming tokens: “ Even those who are not used to investing can learn a little more about these assets. In addition to the possibility of playing on the platforms and winning for it, it is possible to invest in the main assets available on the exchanges. The point is that, when it comes to an investment, it is necessary to align assertive strategies to avoid losses“, Adds Wilton Gomes.

The analyst highlighted the 7 gaming tokens that investors should pay attention to, including AXS.

1. Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity launched in November 2020 and consists of a blockchain-based battle game, partially operated by the players themselves. AXS allows its players to create, fight, and trade creatures, which are non-fungible tokens called ” Axies“. In 2021, AXS’s valuation has so far been 12,250%. One of the differentiators of the asset is that it follows the concept of ” play-to-earn“.

2. GALA

This is a gaming NFT created in September 2020 that also follows the concept of play-to-earn and has achieved a valuation of 362.20%. Although it operates within a blockchain network, the game is open to participation by other people, even if they are not part of the crypto world. On the platform, it is also possible for participants to create games based on the NFT.

3. Alien Worlds

Established in April 2021, Alien Worlds is also a token to watch. Since its launch, it has experienced a valuation of more than 66% and consists of a decentralized and non-fungible metaverse environment. In this virtual world, players compete for scarce resources, like Trilium (TLM), an in-game cryptocurrency, in order to gain the right to existing planets.





4. My Neighbor Alice (ALICE)

ALICE is an NFT of the My Neighbor Alice virtual game created in March 2021, which already had a valuation of around 10,000%. Inspired by games such as Animal Crossing, My Neighbor Alice is a construction game in which participants can buy and own virtual islands and thus build in-game items. As a reward, players can trade in the ALICE asset.

5. Descentraland (MANA)

The Descentraland metaverse was launched in September 2017 and is powered by the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain network. It allows players to buy plots of land to build their constructions on.

As a virtual reality space, the game allows players to create and experience content and applications within the platform, and they can also earn money using the MANA token. In 2021 alone, the value of the MANA token increased by 793.51%.

6. Sandbox (SAND)

Like TLM, SAND (Sandbox) operates through a decentralized platform associated with Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT). Being one of the oldest, it was launched in December 2017 and this year gained a valuation of 1,780.34%. Players can build and trade their goods in the virtual environment using SAND currency.

7. Mobox (MBOX)

Based on Binance’s Smart Chain, it functions as an NFT platform allowing players to create, play and earn MBOX tokens. One of the differentiators is that it combines Defi’s staking model, which earns income by simply leaving the asset on the platform. It launched in April 2021 and has since hit a valuation of around 124%.