what becomes of the castle of Dammarie-les-Lys? The owner answers us

INTERVIEW – Company manager Jean-Michel Pontet tells us about the Château des Vives-Eaux which he acquired in 2008 for 3.8 million euros and which is in the process of being renovated.

From October 20, 2001, the date of the launch of the very first edition of “Star Academy”, until February 15, 2008, the day of Quentin Mosimann’s victory in the seventh season, the candidates spent their weeks of artistic training in the he immense enclosure of the Château des Vives-Eaux in Dammarie-les-Lys, in Seine-et-Marne. Its brick-red walls, slate roof, countless large windows, majestic entrance porch, outbuildings and huge green park have made this building, built during the 18th century, an inseparable element of the singing competition. For the eighth season and last season on TF1, the production had decided to install the students in a private mansion in the 3rd arrondissement of Paris. In 2012, for the return of “Star Academy” on NRJ12, it was the Château de la Geneste in Châteaufort in the Yvelines which had been selected.

LE FIGARO. – Why did you acquire the Château des Vives-Eaux in 2008?

Jean-Michel PONTET. – Already because I fell in love with it, the place is magnificent with this castle and its park. The premises were effectively known through the airing of “Star Academy” and, at that time, Endemol was still renting for the year. At the time of my purchase, I was expecting production to stay on for some time before considering any renovations to make the property a reception venue for wedding ceremonies or events.

But the next two seasons of “Star Academy” finally took place elsewhere …

I think the producers wanted to get a little closer to Paris (there is more than 60 kilometers of distance between Dammarie-les-Lys and the recording studios of La Plaine Saint-Denis where the prime time shows took place. , editor’s note) and bring renewal to the program. The Château des Vives-Eaux was quite emblematic of “Star Academy” and this change of location did not have the same impact. In 2012, for the return of the show on NRJ12, I was not contacted.

What condition was the castle in when Endemol retired in 2008?

We had some concerns because the previous owner did not perform a proper entry inspection. We had a dispute with the production because the premises were a bit damaged and the question was whether this was already the case before the show came or not. We ended up reaching an agreement with Virginie Calmels, president of Endemol at the time. I started the renovation work three years ago and the health crisis brought the site to a halt. This represents several hundred thousand euros of budget. Work will resume this winter, from November. I was planning to open the castle for rent this year and it will finally be in 2022.





What happened to the castle between 2008 and the start of work in 2018?

There was a floating period between 2011 and 2013 because I had it financed by a real estate lease and the bank which had granted us this loan, Fortis, had problems. I was only able to buy it back in concrete terms in 2013. I had to protect the property because the castle was visited by adepts of urbex, the urban exploration of known but abandoned places. I proceeded to install surveillance cameras, alarms and a whole security device. I secured the site and then we worked on the development of our renovation site.

Have you ceded plots of land from the huge property?

Not at all, the idea is really to preserve the entire 18 hectare site with a private port overlooking the Seine and a total of ten buildings for a total of approximately 3,800 m² of living space. Originally, it was the castle of one of Louis XV’s architects, Jacques Gondouin, it was built around 1780. The main building was initially all white but it had burned down at the beginning of the 20th century and had been rebuilt with these famous red bricks. Only the four orangeries arranged on either side are original as well as all the magnificent trees in the middle. I have a permanent gardener who manages the maintenance of the park all year round.

Were you a “Star Academy” viewer?

Yeah, like a lot of people I think it was one of the first reality shows. It was a very nice format to follow as a family with the community life side of the candidates on one side, artistic learning and stage performances on the other.

Did the production contact you within the framework of the 20 years of the program?

No, I had kept contacts at Endemol and I had left the door open for the show to return to the Château des Vives-Eaux. Even today, I am not opposed to a possible return of “Star Academy” in the castle. During 2022, the work will be completed. The former candidates’ room will become a bridal suite with a clear view of the Seine. I will set up a large reception room. We will keep the recording studio as well as the rehearsal room. I am going to reconstruct the theater that the production had installed in place of the old indoor swimming pool. We will do the latter in the “Eiffel” greenhouse.

