what becomes of the castle of Dammarie-les-Lys?

While TF1 is preparing to celebrate the 20 years of Star Academy, Télé-Loisirs offers you a focus on the castle of Dammarie-les-Lys (77) which hosted tele-hook students.
The star Academy without its castle of Dammarie-les-Lys would undoubtedly not have been really star Academy. A place as cult as some students who took part in the casting of TF1’s tele-hook which is celebrating its twentieth anniversary. For the occasion, the first channel will, the time of three bonuses broadcast from this Saturday, October 30 (and now on Salto), bring together dozens of former teachers, winners and candidates. On the program: music, confidences, memories and obviously archive images plunging us back into this setting in Seine-et-Marne (77) which saw Jenifer, Nolwenn and even Magalie Vaé hatch.
A new owner for the château de la star Academy
From the end of season 7, in February 2008 on TF1, the Château des Vives-Eaux of its real name was abandoned by the production company Endemol (which relocated the star Academy in the Marais in Paris, for its season 8) and is therefore unoccupied. The 18-hectare estate, located a long hour’s drive from the Plaine-Saint-Denis studios, was then bought for 3.8 million euros by Jean-Michel Pontet. The latter wanted to carry out heavy work there and transform the 18th century building into a reception venue, for weddings or seminars, or even install a recording studio there.
Projects at a standstill!
But this necessary little cost boost – especially after the passage of certain students which had led to the filing of a complaint – suffered a severe brake: “This project is currently on stand-by. The health crisis put a stop to the work that was planned and I then had to concentrate on my professional activities“indicates Jean-Michel Pontet (also at the head of several confectionery stores in the south) to our colleagues from La République de Seine et Marne.
The passage of students still very present
Looking at the photos of the castle, we understand that the place has remained intact since the end of the star Academy on TF1. Rehearsal room, control room, recording booth, some sets … and even little words left by the candidates on the walls of the toilets are always present! During the sale of the estate, an agreement of up to 270,000 euros was found between Endemol and the new owner according to our colleagues, to cover the damage caused. And if you plan to visit this private place that has become a place of virtual pilgrimage for some fans, know that the site is now protected by a guard and around twenty surveillance cameras.