what changes on november 1st

Pensions, public health, road safety, housing etc. This November 1, many changes that affect your daily life come into effect. France Bleu takes stock.

Gas price freeze

Gas prices are frozen when they should have increased by around 15%. Prime Minister Jean Castex announced at the end of September “a tariff shield“with the blocking of the regulated gas tariff to respond to the general surge in energy prices. These tariffs, which had increased by 12.6% in October, should not move before the end of 2022.

Revaluation of pensions

1% increase in supplementary pensions

The amount of the Agirc and Arrco supplementary pensions is adjusted by 1% as of November 1, 2021. 13 million former private sector employees are concerned.

The social partners, managers of the Agirc-Arrco supplementary pension scheme, have adopted the new service value of the Agirc-Arrco point, which now amounts to € 1.2841. In 2020, its amount remained the same as in 2019 (€ 1.2714).

The annual amount of the supplementary pension from which former private sector employees benefit is calculated by multiplying the number of points acquired during their career by the value of the point. The service value of the point is indexed at least to the evolution of consumer prices excluding tobacco (estimated at 1.5% for the year 2021), but taking into account the deteriorated situation of the accounts of the Agirc-Arrco regime and the exceptional economic context, the board of directors of Agirc-Arrco decided to apply a difference of 0.5 point lower than the last forecast rate of inflation provided by the INSEE and to revalue the value of the point of 1% as of November 1, 2021.

Revaluation of pensions for farmers

Pensions for farmers must also be upgraded to a minimum level of 85% of the net minimum wage (instead of 75% previously). This concerns self-employed workers in agricultural professions who have completed a career as farm manager or farm manager.

Lodging

Winter break

From this November 1, donors have ban on evicting their tenants. The winter break lasts until March 31. The housing tax is also reduced by 30% for the 20% of households which are still liable to this tax. It will be permanently abolished for all in 2023.

Newly edited energy performance diagnostics

The edition of energy performance diagnostics for dwellings built before 1975 will resume. It was suspended on September 24 by the general management of planning, housing and nature, a service of the Ministry of Ecological Transition. Since then, the method of calculation has been rectified.

Road

Chains or winter tires mandatory in some regions

Equip your car with winter tires or hold chains in its safe in winter (November 1 – March 31) becomes mandatory in several departments and municipalities. The stated objective: to limit traffic jams on the roads in mountainous regions and improve user safety.

The prefects of a forty departments located in mountain ranges (Alps, Corsica, Massif Central, Jura Massif, Pyrenees, Vosges Massif) were responsible for establishing the list of municipalities concerned with local elected officials. Road Safety has put a provisional map online. It is updated as the prefectural decisions are made. New signage must be gradually installed to indicate the entrances and exits of mountain areas where the obligation applies.

On its website, the administration specifies that exemptions from the equipment obligations may be defined by order of the prefect of the department on certain sections of roads and certain relief routes. In addition, this winter, tolerance will be required and possible breaches of the obligation will not be penalized.

Until then, specific chain-type equipment was compulsory only on the roads where the sign is installed, when they were covered with snow.

Controls are no longer signaled on the driving assistants

If you are using a driving assistant (Waze or Coyote type applications), you will not be no longer necessarily informed of all traffic control zones on the road, especially those concerning blood alcohol and drug testing. Speed ​​checks will remain flagged for the time being. The prefects or the Minister of the Interior may prohibit the “rebroadcasting of any message or any indication sent by users of an electronic driving or navigation assistance service“as indicated by an implementing decree of April 19, published in Official newspaper.

Reports will be suspended for a maximum of two hours. This provision also applies to roadblocks set up to intercept wanted persons (kidnapping alerts, terrorism), with a maximum suspension of twelve hours.

The driver will not be informed of the inability to report an area when he crosses it. The function will not be deactivated on the application, it will still be possible to click on the “police presence” button on Waze, but the report will not be visible to the user community.





Health

A new treatment for breast cancer

A promising new treatment against a aggressive form of breast cancer, called “triple negative”, is marketed from November 1: the Trodelvy. This new therapy is an antibody treatment combined with chemotherapy, manufactured by the American laboratory Gilead, which is intended for women “in treatment failure” after having already received two other treatments.

Study results showed that the median progression-free survival of these tumors was increased by four months and that the median overall survival was doubled (12.1 months, compared to 6.7 months with chemotherapy). “This is real progress, we had never had such good results in this situation for metastatic triple negative breast cancer”, assured AFP Delphine Loirat, medical oncologist at Institut Curie and principal investigator of the ASCENT study, which evaluated this therapy.

A particularly aggressive form of the disease, “triple negative” breast cancer is the least common, but represents approximately 15% of cases, or whatever 9,000 people each year.

6th edition of the Tobacco Free Month

The 6th edition of the Tobacco Free Month also begins this November 1st. 52,000 people have registered on the Public Health France platform. 125,000 people participated in 2020 and in total the operation has already gathered 900,000 people since its first edition in 2016.

These participants will benefit from a personalized support for 30 days and have a smoking cessation support interview according to their expectations, because “the help of a health professional increases the chances of successful weaning by 70% “. Public Health France also recalls that around one million people have used treatments to quit smoking in 2020, three times more than three years previously, thanks to their reimbursement.

Prolonged psychological help for children

The “PsyEnfantAdo” device which allows children to 3 to 17 years old to consult a psychologist free of charge for ten sessions is extended. It was launched last April to help children and adolescents suffering from various disorders or depression due to the Covid-19 crisis. It is supposed to be deleted on December 31, 2021.

End of the extension of terraces in Paris

The Parisian bars and restaurants which had been able to extend their terraces on the sidewalks or parking spaces in favor of the Covid-19 to promote outdoor gatherings are officially due to disappear from this Monday.