what is Sentinel mode and how does it work?

For years now, Tesla has offered a “Sentry” mode that allows you to stand guard for you when the car is parked. But where does this mode come from? How does it work and what are its limitations?

Many electric cars are now equipped with cameras, in particular for driving assistance functions. A Tesla fresh from the factory has eight, for example, and the manufacturer makes sure that some of them can record events on demand, when the vehicle is parked. This is the “Sentinel” mode that you may have heard of before.

We will see together how this feature was born, what it allows to do, its limitations and how it works in detail.

A solution to stop vandalism

The Tesla Model 3 arrived in the United States in the course of 2017: from the end of 2018 it was already very popular. This was obviously the case in Silicon Valley, California, where some vandals took advantage of a small weakness in the rear windows of the vehicle.

By breaking the window, access to the trunk was possible by lowering the seats, and thieves regularly found loot that particularly interested them: valuables, iPads or other laptops were frequently recovered in a few seconds without even the alarm. of the car does not go off.

To respond to this growing phenomenon, once is not custom, Tesla deployed a remote update of its vehicle fleet in March 2019 to allow owners not only to have a video track of what had happened, but also for a deafening music to start when an intrusion was detected: the Sentinel mode was born.

A legal vagueness

Using sentry mode amounts to filming the public highway as soon as the vehicle is parked, since it is not the inside of the vehicle that is being watched, but its exterior surroundings. If the CNIL warns that ” individuals can only film inside their property »In their file dedicated to video surveillance on public roads, we can imagine that Sentinel mode is not authorized in France.

However, Tesla has hardly invented anything here, in the sense that dashcams (cameras on board vehicles, and which film the exterior) have been around for years, sometimes even with a financial incentive from car insurers. to equip you. However, if the recorded videos are intended to be shared, it becomes necessary to remove all identifiable people as well as the license plates of other vehicles unless it is intended for justice or law enforcement, for example. .

How does Tesla’s Sentinel Mode work?

Currently, Tesla’s Sentinel Mode uses four cameras to monitor the surroundings of the vehicle: one camera in the front, one on each side, and one in the rear. So it doesn’t matter whether you are parked facing or back to a wall, because you will always have the other side covered by the other camera.

When Sentinel mode is active, if the cameras detect a presence close to the vehicle, a ten-minute recording is saved on a USB storage medium in the car. At the same time, the headlights flash and the central screen comes on, displaying a message indicating that the events are being filmed.

Most of the time, fortunately, Sentinel mode ends there. There’s not even a notification on the Tesla app to say something has happened. But there may be cases where the trigger goes much further, especially if an intrusion is detected.

In this case, the speakers start playing theToccata and Fugueof JS Bach at full power, to alert people nearby, and especially to scare away those who were trying to commit a mischief. At the same time, a notification will be sent to the application to alert of the triggering of the alarm by the Sentinel mode.

Source: Bob Jouy for Frandroid

Source: Bob Jouy for Frandroid

Today, the owner of a Tesla can choose to automatically activate Sentinel mode or not, and also indicate exclusion places (home, work, or favorite places in the navigation). This is a fairly practical function, because it is likely that you want to use Sentinel mode in a public car park, but not at home in a closed garage, for example.

Limitations of Sentinel Mode

While the Sentinel Mode theory discussed in the previous section seems clear, in practice there are some limitations. First of all, it should be noted that Sentinel mode only works if the vehicle has at least 20% battery. Tesla has chosen to impose this threshold to avoid any unpleasant surprises: namely that an owner does not come back for his car to find it flat. However, it is not uncommon to park for a few minutes with less than 20% battery: here the Sentinel mode could have been of interest in the event of degradation, but we must learn to do without.

Likewise, the cabin overheating protection should be deactivated if Sentinel mode is active, which can pose a dilemma for the owner during the hottest periods: let the interior temperature rise to 80 degrees, or so potentially not have proof of a collision or vandalism?

Then, and this is probably what makes Sentinel mode not always adored by owners: phantom consumption. Indeed, if your Tesla is parked with Sentinel mode active, it will not go to sleep, since it must monitor the surroundings. Thus, the vehicle will consume energy to stay awake. You can then find your car with several percentages of battery less after a night when it has been on guard.

Unfortunately, there are also many false positives: this involves recording events that are of no interest, for example leaves that move because of the wind on a tree, or a light that flashes. When the driver returns to his car, he will be greeted with a most disturbing message, indicating that hundreds of events have been recorded by Sentry Mode, while there was absolutely no suspicious activity.

How do I watch the Sentinel mode video?

To view Sentinel events, it is necessary to use the viewer integrated into the vehicle. You will then see the event from the point of view of the four cameras that were recording at that time, and can switch between views with one click.

This is a small limit, but it will probably disappear soon. It is currently not possible to view the car’s cameras remotely. If you are parked with the Sentinel active, and you want to verify that there is nothing suspicious around your Tesla, you will have no choice but to go to the car and then use the famous viewer or remove the USB storage medium to see what is there.

If we are to believe the latest rumors, the Tesla application will soon make it possible to view the events of Sentinel mode remotely, which will delight many owners of vehicles of the brand.