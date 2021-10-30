what is this pharaonic project of Elon Musk?

“I’m really sick of the monster traffic jams in Los Angeles. I’m going to buy a boring tunnel boring machine and start digging.” This sentence tweeted by Elon Musk, at the end of 2016, had amused everyone, except the multibillionaire. Because he was very serious. On October 20, 2021, the city of Las Vegas gave the green light for the construction of a network of tunnels of nearly 47 kilometers which will allow thousands of people within three years to travel underground, entirely in Teslas. automated.

A whim that is not (really) one

In the wake of his 2016 tweet, Elon Musk creates The Boring Company, an extension of SpaceX. The idea is simple: the traffic is overloaded, in the absence of flying cars, the only way to lighten it is to offer another route, underground. In February 2017, the first tunnel was dug on SpaceX land in Hawthorne, like a whim of Musk: “Let’s start digging 24 hours a day and see how far we can go in three days.” The tunnel boring machine was named “Godot”, in reference to the play Waiting for Godot.

Elon Musk gets carried away and announces plans that resemble swords in water. Particularly in Los Angeles, between the airport and Westwood via Culver City and Santa Monica, an intention that has never gone beyond the application for a building permit.

2019, the year it all begins

In 2018, The Boring Company (TBC) broke free from SpaceX. Not without showing the public the tunnel at Hawthorne, 1.8 km long. For $ 1, anyone can climb into one of the automated Teslas and complete the route. From there was born the nickname “Teslas in a Tunnel”, to explain what TBC is working on.

In 2019, Steve Davis becomes president and TBC moves to Texas, because the taxes are more favorable there. It was also the year that what once seemed like a multimillionaire’s fad turned into reality.

Three stations, three kilometers

The Las Vegas Convention Center (LCC) is one of the largest exhibition spaces in the world. It represents 230,000 square meters (in comparison, Eurexpo Lyon offers 140,000m2, and 242,200m2 for Paris-Nord Villepinte, the largest in France). Its managers grant TBC the execution of the Tesla tunnel works.