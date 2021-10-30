what is this pharaonic project of Elon Musk?

“I’m really sick of the monster traffic jams in Los Angeles. I’m going to buy a boring tunnel boring machine and start digging.” This sentence tweeted by Elon Musk, at the end of 2016, had amused everyone, except the multibillionaire. Because he was very serious. On October 20, 2021, the city of Las Vegas gave the green light for the construction of a network of tunnels of nearly 47 kilometers which will allow thousands of people within three years to travel underground, entirely in Teslas. automated.
A whim that is not (really) one
In the wake of his 2016 tweet, Elon Musk creates The Boring Company, an extension of SpaceX. The idea is simple: the traffic is overloaded, in the absence of flying cars, the only way to lighten it is to offer another route, underground. In February 2017, the first tunnel was dug on SpaceX land in Hawthorne, like a whim of Musk: “Let’s start digging 24 hours a day and see how far we can go in three days.” The tunnel boring machine was named “Godot”, in reference to the play Waiting for Godot.
Elon Musk gets carried away and announces plans that resemble swords in water. Particularly in Los Angeles, between the airport and Westwood via Culver City and Santa Monica, an intention that has never gone beyond the application for a building permit.
2019, the year it all begins
In 2018, The Boring Company (TBC) broke free from SpaceX. Not without showing the public the tunnel at Hawthorne, 1.8 km long. For $ 1, anyone can climb into one of the automated Teslas and complete the route. From there was born the nickname “Teslas in a Tunnel”, to explain what TBC is working on.
In 2019, Steve Davis becomes president and TBC moves to Texas, because the taxes are more favorable there. It was also the year that what once seemed like a multimillionaire’s fad turned into reality.
Three stations, three kilometers
The Las Vegas Convention Center (LCC) is one of the largest exhibition spaces in the world. It represents 230,000 square meters (in comparison, Eurexpo Lyon offers 140,000m2, and 242,200m2 for Paris-Nord Villepinte, the largest in France). Its managers grant TBC the execution of the Tesla tunnel works.
This first line connects three stations to the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC), over nearly 3 km. It took a year to build these two tunnels and three stations (including one underground). Extension projects at the airport are already being considered. The construction of the LVCC alone cost $ 47 million.
How does it work ? There are two types of stations: a large one with several cars available, and a small one – the size of two standard parking spaces. Once installed in the Tesla, fully automatic, it either enters the tunnel directly, or it takes a kind of elevator to reach the tunnel. The car takes you directly to the station you requested, unlike a metro or tram, which stops at all stops.
The Loop, 47 kilometers and 51 stations
At the end of October 2021, the Las Vegas authorities announced that they had given the green light for the realization of the Vegas Loop (the Vegas loop). Nearly 47 kilometers of tunnels will be dug within three years, as well as 51 stations. The Boring Company plans to release and activate 10 stations in the first six months, then between 15 and 20 stops per year.
Las Vegas is the city of gambling par excellence. However, it does not risk much: the invoice is fully supported by The Boring Company. Well, almost: of the 51 stations on offer, each casino will have to pay for its own stop if it does not want to be removed from the list.
Expected income
What is the economic benefit for TBC? It will collect all sales from users. However, she will have to submit her accounts annually to Las Vegas County, and pay a quarterly deductible calculated based on income. TBC estimates 57,000 end users per hour. A figure disputed by others, who instead calculate 1200 per hour, based on current data from the LVCC.
On the user tariff side, this is still unclear. It will be calculated by distance, like a taxi. For example: a trip between the airport and the convention center (8km) would cost 10 dollars; a trip from the convention center to the football stadium (5.8 km) would cost $ 6.
The city of Las Vegas wins every time: it does not spend anything on the Loop, but it will receive taxes on it.
Global expansion?
If Las Vegas is a success, there is no doubt that many cities will be interested in The Boring Company. From 2019, it responded to calls for tenders in Australia (under the Blue Mountains), in Europe (for the European Center for Nuclear Research), and of course in the United States: San Jose, Miami, San Bernadino and Fort Lauderdale.
For the moment, these projects are still under study. The schoolboy joke has not finished making Elon Musk laugh. Much less its detractors.