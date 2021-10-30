WhatsApp will no longer be available on some smartphones from November 1

From this November 1, WhatsApp will no longer be available on some smartphones running on too old OS.

Proposing an application running under all versions of operating systems requires too much work for developers, explains Lemon Juicer. Thus, it will no longer be possible to install Facebook messaging on around 40 phones.

Install an alternative Android ROM?

The smartphones concerned are those running a version equal to or earlier than Android 4.1, as well as iPhones incompatible with iOS 11 and later versions. It will still be possible to use WhatsApp if the application has already been installed. Features will simply decrease over time and updates (including security updates) will no longer be available.





Different brands are affected by this change, lists The Dispatch. Included are iPhone (5, 5C and earlier), Huawei (Ascend G740, Ascend Mate, Ascend D Quad XL, Ascend D1 Quad XL, Ascend P1 S and Ascend D2), Samsung (Galaxy Trend Lite, Galaxy Trend II, Galaxy S2, Galaxy S3 mini, Galaxy Xcover 2, Galaxy Core and Galaxy Ace 2).

There is a trick for smartphones running Android. It is possible to install an alternative Android ROM there, like LineageOS or / e / OS, explains Lemon Juicer. This solution can extend the lifespan of WhatsApp on the device. This only applies to compatible mobiles and its installation requires some computer knowledge and time.