When a person dies, the delicate management of their digital identity

The termination of deceased internet accounts can be a painful and complex step for loved ones.

“It is painful because, at the moment, we have other things to think about.As if mourning was not an ordeal difficult enough to manage, the advent of the internet, then of social networks in the 2010s, created a new concern for the relatives of the deceased: what to do with their – many – digital accounts? When her little brother died in 2019, Marine, 29, chose to keep her Facebook account open. “As it was a suicide, we needed answers and therefore to read everything he had been able to say to his friends», Says the young woman. But no way for her to keep it online as if nothing had happened. “We deleted all his friends and changed his first and last name.“

While it may seem secondary from the outside, this subject of “digital mourningIs not that anecdotal. It carries with it many problems, primarily psychological for families. “Closing the accounts of a deceased is like burying him a second time“,