When parasitic lice replace the tongue of their fish

Texas Parks and Wildlife posted a photo of a strange fish a few days ago. Inside its mouth was a parasite known as the “tongue-eating louse.”

Bulky parasites

The tongue louse (Cymothoa exigua) is a parasitic crustacean three to four centimeters long that evolves in the mouths of fish. Young males first look for a fish to settle in and enter its gills where they live among the gills. As they grow, males transform into females and move towards the mouth to attach themselves to the base of the tongue where they feed on blood.

The louse grows and then ends up almost completely fill the mouth of the fish. Deprived of blood, the language ends up degenerating. By activating its muscles, the fish can move its parasite which, in fact, can then serve as a tongue. It would apparently be the only known case of parasite functionally replacing one of the organs of its host. That nature is well made.

Previous research also points out that the parasite does not then survive by feeding on the food absorbed by the fish, but rather by consuming the mucus that forms inside its host’s mouth. The females then mate with males and release eggs which go in search of new fish to parasitize.

A photo that has gone viral

You will find these lice in the Pacific, especially off California. Recently, one of the Texas Parks and Wildlife employees posted a photo of these unique fish caught in the park on Facebook. This is an Atlantic Croaker (Micropogonias undulatus), a marine species of striped-fin fish. In the image, we can see the louse completely filling the mouth of its host.





” Tongue-eating lice are quite common in some species of fish such as lean (or croaker), spotted sea trout, and a few species of snapper.“, Explains Mark Fisher, scientific director of the park’s coastal fisheries, interviewed by local media Ksat. ” These isopod crustaceans are related to the pill bugs that you can sometimes find in your garden“.

For those interested, detailed information on these parasites was published in the International Journal for Parasitology: Parasites and Wildlife in 2014.