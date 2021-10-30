Who are Laurent Ruquier and Léa Salamé’s guests this Saturday, October 30?

Laurent Ruquier and Léa Salamé will welcome yet another nice range of guests this Saturday, October 30, in We are live , on France 2, including the former President of the Republic François Hollande.

Like every week, this Saturday, October 30, Laurent Ruquier and Léa Salamé meet with viewers from 11:35 p.m. on France 2 for a new number ofWe’re live. After Marlène Schiappa and François Ruffin, who came last week to present their latest respective projects, this time it’s François Hollande who will be the guest of the face-to-face meeting on the occasion of the release of his book, Confront (ed. Stock). A 288-page book in which the former President of the Republic recorded his mandate memories and his comments on French political life.

Face adversity

Another title, another verb, the writer Clara Dupont-Monod will be on the set ofWe are live to evoke, too, his latest opus, Adapt (stock ed.). Winner of the Femina Prize, this novel delves into the daily life of a Cévennes family who find themselves upset by the birth of a disabled child. On a lighter note, the king of the valve, Laurent Baffie, will dig into his Guide to repartee (ed. Kero) to give some advice to those who lack inspiration when it comes to answering tit for tat.





Feminine music

For his part, Zaz, who married in secret, will bring some musical notes and good humor on the set ofWe are live interpreting his last title, Conceived, from his album Isa, released on October 22. Music always with Laura Cahen, who will sing The lament of the sun, appearing on the soundtrack of Jérémy Clapin’s film, I lost my body. Recently, the Nancy artist had the pleasure of seeing his title Dust in the latest episode of the hit Netflix series, You.

On the planks

The performing arts will not be forgotten, proudly represented this Saturday by the actress Myriam Boyer, who has just released her autobiography The theater of my life, and Thaïs, on display at the Comédie Montorgueil, in Paris, until December 11, in Ode to Joy. Then, Chloé Nabédian, weather miss of France 2 and presenter for the 2nd consecutive year of the Tour de France of biodiversity, will come to take the temperature on the set. Finally, Nikolas Godet, champion of France and Europe of beards and mustaches, will bring up the rear ofWe are live, for a neat finish.

