who was eliminated this Friday, October 29?

This Friday, October 29, the seven celebrities still in the running gave their all on the floor of season 11 of Dance with the stars. So who was eliminated at the end of this seventh bounty?
In the sixth bounty of Season 11 of Dance with the stars Friday October 22, she’s the very young singer Wejdene, 17 years old and youngest of the competition, who left the adventure with his partner Samuel Texier. The public has indeed finally decided to save Aurélie Pons and Michou, while the jury preferred to keep the duo Gérémy Credeville and Lucie Lucas. This bonus was once again marked by Bilal Hassani. The singer had once again brightened up the evening by dancing a quickstep to the soundtrack of La La land. A performance that earned him first place in the standings as well as 33 points, synonymous with logical qualification for the next round. But the elimination of Wejdene also made a lot of talk. The singer congratulated herself on her journey: “I spent wonderful weeks in DALS. I learned a lot of things and I would say that I grew up a bit because I learned to take it upon myself, to be patient and to dance, which I did not know how to do at all. I discovered a little potential “, asserted the performer of the title Anissa.
Denitsa Ikonomova fan of Michou’s butt
Since then, Wejdene, who had explained his departure from the DALS set at midnight, shared an enigmatic message on Instagram. But for the stars still in the running, the competition continued on October 29! The couples faced each other in two groups based on their latest results. And the public present on the set of Dance with the stars had a very important role as he was the fifth judge to give a mark to the participants! Lucie Lucas opened the ball by offering a contemporary with her partner Anthony Colette and accompanied by Inès Vandamme. The jury was not thrilled and stressed a lack of risk taking. Michou and Elsa Bois, on the contrary, succeeded in their tango and the judges have pointed it out. Denitsa Ikonomova particularly appreciated the “small buttocks” of the Youtubeur. Aurélie Pons then offered a quickstep with Adrien Caby and the jury noted the progress of the actress d‘Here it all begins, while regretting all the same a lack of rigor on the technique.
Dita Von Teese face to face, but the eliminated star is …
Gérémy Crédeville and Candice Pascal then performed a contemporary dance praised by the judges and the public. Tayc and Fauve Hautot danced on an explosive jive and the duo ignited the public and the judges who awarded several 9/10! Dita Von Teese followed up with Christophe Licata on a rather popular quickstep, even if the judges noticed some technical errors. Bilal Hassani and Jordan Mouillerac walked the floor of DALS on a rumba full of emotion, to pay tribute to the mother of the young singer. Lucie Lucas, Aurélie Pons and Dita Von Teese faced off face to face. The public decided to save Aurélie Pons, and unsurprisingly, the judges saved Dita Von Teese. The eliminated candidate is therefore Lucie Lucas, with her partner Anthony Colette.