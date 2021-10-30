Who won An Almost Perfect Dinner between Coumba, Dylan, Angélique (Koh-Lanta), Fabrice (Beijing express) and Jennyfer (The Island)? (VIDEO)

On October 25, W9 launched a special week ofAn almost perfect dinner. The entertainment pitted adventurers of Koh-Lanta, Beijing Express and The Island. This Friday, the big winner has been chosen. So, who of Jennyfer, Fabrice, Angélique, Coumba or Dylan won the game?
Since its switch from M6 to W9 in 2015, An almost perfect dinner is offered every late afternoon. The success of the program is far from being denied on the popular target of women under 50 who are responsible for purchasing, between 4:40 p.m. and 6:50 p.m. The new episode is scheduled for 5:50 p.m. In this re-entry 2021, the culinary game is responsible for serving as the lead-in for season 6 of Marseillais vs the rest of the world. On October 25, TNT channel 9 drew a special week of his daily entertainment. Indeed, An almost perfect dinner puts in competition five adventurers, revealed by shows such as Koh-Lanta, Beijing Express and The Island.
Jennyfer makes a revelation and draws the wrath of Coumba and Dylan
The special adventurers week of the show was carried by Angélique. The candidate, revealed by Koh-Lanta: the war of the chiefs on TF1, was the first to take up the challenge of concocting a menu for its guests. Then, it was Fabrice’s turn, candidate revealed by Beijing Express on M6, then from Coumba, which is currently being talked about in Koh-Lanta: the Legend. Dylan, reality TV contestant, also seen in Koh Lanta, took over on Thursday, before Jennyfer, participant of The Island on M6, this special week ends on Friday. From the first issue, Jennyfer suffered the wrath of the other participants. The reason ? She made a shocking revelation about her survival. Referring to the fire, which the adventurers had only on her last day, she confessed: “We got it the last day I was evacuated, then I peed on the fire to put it out!“, causing an uproar from Coumba and Dylan.
Jennyfer collects the worst average of the week, and the winner is …
The adventurer who is on the island of the banned of the All-Stars version currently broadcast on TF1 has impressed her comrades by unveiling an anecdote around food. Jennyfer, for her part, was so disgusted by a meal from Fabrice that she almost threw up! And the latter stunned Angélique and Coumba about his tattoo of the logo of his show on the back! In short, a very special week which kept all of its promises. This Friday, Jennyfer received his guests and Dylan tricked his hostess into believing that he had ordered a chicken, she who is vegetarian! But in reality, the handsome blond came back with a beautiful bouquet of roses for the young lady! At the end of this final dinner, Angélique collected 4.9 / 10, Fabrice received 4.8 / 10, Coumba did better with 5.4 / 10. Dylan settled for 4.6 / 10, and Jennyfer was awarded the worst rating with 4.1 / 10. The big winner of the Almost perfect dinner special adventurers is Coumba!