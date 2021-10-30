Why Azéma had the right to sign in Toulon

Info RMC SPORT – The signing of Franck Azéma in Toulon, as successor to Patrice Collazo, angered its former leaders in Clermont. The 50-year-old technician had the legal right to join a new club. As for the legal commission of the LNR, again requested by Clermont on Thursday, it should kick in touch for compensation …

Clermont shows the fangs. Unsurprisingly, the Auvergne club reacted strongly on Thursday to the appointment of Franck Azéma at the head of the RCT management. The one who spent eleven years in Auvergne, first as an assistant then as a manager, packed his bags a few months ago. Azéma, since replaced by Jono Gibbes, had asked to be released from his last two years of contract. A long legal standoff ensued, which is therefore not yet over. And, as expected, the leaders expressed their anger in a press release entitled “development”, just one hour and twenty after the official appointment of Azéma in Toulon. The message is clear: Clermont intends to receive compensation “following this early and unilateral termination of his coaching contract”.

“The SASP of ASM Clermont Auvergne seized the Legal Commission of the National Rugby League to confirm the Club’s right to compensation, following this early and unilateral termination of his coaching contract, indicates the club’s press release. has also asked the NRL to rule on its ability to approve a new professional coach / manager contract, in the event of an unresolved financial dispute with the ASM. ” According to information from RMC Sport, the Auvergne club has indeed requested the said legal commission, Thursday afternoon, about the two questions asked in the press release published a little earlier. It is due to meet “very soon”. Once more…





Because, according to our information, this has already been the case ten days ago and the decision was notified to the various parties in the middle of the week. It would indeed have clearly stipulated, in a document of ten pages, that Franck Azéma was free to join any club. In fact, no contractual link binds the technician and his former employers. The settlement of the balance of any account has been done for a long time … Under these conditions, what can we expect from the next meeting? Not much. Several sources have confirmed to us that the legal commission should kick in touch by declaring itself incompetent. It is in fact not its responsibility to determine a possible amount of compensation …

Azéma is already at work. Confident. “I wouldn’t have allowed myself to commit to Toulon if I wasn’t sure I could do it,” the new RCT strongman confirmed in the Super Moscato Show this Friday. I’m free to commit where I go. want today. My contract ended at the end of June in Clermont. They have the right to have their version. I did what was necessary to do it in the rules. ” How is the deal going to end? The conciliation has already failed … Everything suggests that the two parties will eventually meet in the industrial tribunal in the future. And nothing says, in this case, that it is not the ASM who does not have to pay money to his former manager …