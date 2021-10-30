More

    why does a company change its name?

    DECRYPTION – The development announced by Mark Zuckerberg “is not a purely cosmetic name change,” experts say.

    It is a common process in the life of companies, but it takes on a particular dimension when it comes to one of the most powerful groups in the world. On Thursday, Mark Zuckerberg announced the name change of Facebook Inc, the parent company of the social network, Whatsapp, Instagram, Messenger and Occulus. The new name, Meta, underlines the ambitions of the American giant and its orientation towards the rise of the “metaverse”, this new way of communicating and living on which the businessman is betting.

    But what does this development say? As a general rule, companies change their name either because of a scandal tarnishing their image, or during a merger of entities, or when they develop internationally, or because their name no longer corresponds to their daily, about his business. Here, it is the latter case that applies. Evolution allows the group to embrace the diversity of its activities, and to put forward its craziest bet: the metaverse.

